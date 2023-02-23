MedinCell receives "Prime" ISS ESG rating as a recognition of the embedment of Corporate Social Responsibility across the Company

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) awarded MedinCell a "Prime" Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating.

Rating places MedinCell among the top 10% in the Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology sector.

ISS, one of the world's leading ratings agencies for sustainable investments, provides a highly relevant, material assessment of ESG performance to investors.

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical technology company with 150 employees from 30 nationalities, all shareholders.

The first product based on MedinCell's long-acting injectable technology should get FDA market approval by April 2023, two additional products are in phase 3, and a pipe of other products follows.

MedinCell

"This recognition is a tribute to MedinCell efforts and performance." said Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. "Strong ESG performance is an increasingly important factor in attracting investors and the Prime status received from ISS ESG is a valuable guide for those seeking to identify companies that are driving positive change. We have always considered that our sustainable company model is inseparable from our raison d'être."

MedinCell began to formalize its corporate and social responsibility with the inclusion of its raison d'être in its statutes in 2019: Our mission is to contribute to the improvement and protection of the health of populations across the world. The fair sharing of the value created with all our employees is the foundation of our business model. The sustainability of MedinCell is an essential condition for achieving our objectives. In 2022, the Company established an ESG committee at its board. Other achievements include the embedment of ESG culture and the implementation of quantitative ESG objectives.

