Government announces new funding for research projects to enhance cyber security

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - From electronic espionage to ransomware, the threats to Canadians from malicious cyber activity are greater than ever. That's why the Government of Canada is taking action to protect Canadians and the electronic infrastructure they rely on. This includes close collaboration with industry and academia to leverage everyone's strengths.

The Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, today announced new funding for two innovative cybersecurity projects at the Université de Sherbrooke. Supported by $1.9 million in federal funding from the Cyber Security Cooperation Program, they will help keep Canadians safe online.

Both projects will enhance critical infrastructure protection in Canada. The first, Evaluation of the resilience of an electrical redistributor in an Industry 4.0 context, focuses on protection of the electrical grid, particularly smaller electricity providers. The second, Security in the Industrial Internet of Things in a context of 5G connectivity and edge processing focuses on cyber security in the integration of service providers in a 5G wireless environment.

The two projects are managed by the Université de Sherbrooke's cyber security hub, which brings together researchers and graduate students from multiple faculties. The hub integrates key concepts in engineering, computer science, law, management and applied policy to the study of cyber security.

Quotes

"In the 21st century, cyber security is national security. Canadians are more connected than ever before, and we must protect them from emerging online threats. That's why we are working with Canada's best and brightest to find innovative solutions. The Cyber Security Cooperation Program accelerates this work by supporting cutting-edge projects, like those at Université de Sherbrooke, to keep Canadians safe."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"In an increasingly interconnected world, cyber security is a top priority for our government. Our researchers and professionals at the Université de Sherbrooke are once again demonstrating their world-class expertise and their ability to partner with the private sector in order to deliver sustainable and effective solutions. They make our digital environment more reliable despite evolving threats."

- The Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke

"The specific issues addressed by our partners will guide our efforts, and our research will lead to broad, fundamental and practical advancements on a global scale. These partners will play a key role in sharing the knowledge generated by the project, with several of their representatives leveraging knowledge from their broader networks."

- Sébastien Roy, Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering

"The scope will be interdisciplinary and will address non-traditional dimensions such as governance, legal and regulatory compliance, and social acceptability. Through our commitment to teaching excellence, students from all levels will be involved in the project. In time, the partners will be able to hire them in order to maximize the transfer of knowledge in favour of the student experience."

- Pierre Martin Tardif, Professor, Department of Information Systems and Quantitative Management Methods

"This project is a perfect example of the Université de Sherbrooke's interest in partnering with the private sector and the government in order to contribute to innovative solutions while offering a first-rate experiential learning environment for our student community. In this particular case, over 50 students, under the supervision of 11 faculty members from five faculties, will take part in the project. This is an excellent example of our contribution to society."

- Vincent Aimez, Vice President, Value Development and Partnerships

Quick Facts

The Cyber Security Cooperation Program was launched in August 2019 under the National Cyber Security Strategy. Through the program, $10.3 million in funding was allocated to support projects that contribute to positioning Canada as a global leader in cyber security.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada