First Principles Education Launches Singapore's Top Study Skills Mentoring Programme for Students, Backed by Neuroscience Research and Artificial Intelligence Tools

Experienced, Youthful Mentors Help Singaporean Students Transform Study Habits and Build Disciplined Exam Skills

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - First Principles Education has launched the country's top study skills mentoring programme for students, aimed at nurturing long-term consistent study habits such as memory skills, note-making skills, examination skills, stress management skills and more. Backed by neuroscience research and artificial intelligence tools, the programme is designed to help students aged 9 to 16 improve their academic performance and set them up for success beyond just in school.

First Principles Education conducting study skills workshops for MOE teachers and principals

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/155779_93149a43147b58f2_001full.jpg

"Our mentoring program is personalized to the unique needs of each student and is compiled from the best study habits used by the Top 1% of high performing students in Singapore," said Emil, Founder of First Principles Education. "I used these study skills as a student in Hwa Chong Institution and these are the same skills that I used to graduate top of my cohort and as Valedictorian at the National University of Singapore. Our team provides the highest level of support to all our students, and helps them develop the skills they need to succeed in school and beyond."

Young and energetic study skills specialists will mentor students to nurture study habits

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/155779_93149a43147b58f2_002full.jpg

The mentoring program is conducted by a team of MOE-registered study skills mentors who are all current University scholars and honor students. The programme is 12-weeks long and is conducted fully online with students receiving weekly one-on-one study skills mentorship with their own dedicated study skills mentor. The mentors keep each online session engaging by creating customized study plans for each student, facilitating discussions and using activities to teach the study skills.

Using First Principles Education's proprietary C.H.E.A.T framework (Consistent Habits Enforced Active Tracking), mentors will arrange for follow up calls in the middle of the week to actively track their students' progress and enforce the completion of the assigned study skills tasks. Students are rewarded for completing the tasks to show their personal accountability in applying the study skills properly and consistently.

"I take pride in being a study skills mentor because it allows me to share real-life experiences with my students and be like an elder sister to them," shared Marsya, a current honor student and study skills mentor with First Principles Education. "My students show up to all our online sessions on time because they get excited about the life lessons they will be learning from me. It's incredibly rewarding to see them open up to me and share with me about their struggles in school."

Launched in February 2023, Thyme is a digital timetable optimiser that uses neuroscientific principles and Artificial Intelligence to help students stick to their timetable.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/155779_93149a43147b58f2_003full.jpg

Parents in Singapore can expect their children to nurture long-term consistent study habits in note-making, time management, examination skills and more as a result of the programme. First Principles Education's study skills mentoring programme is supported by Enterprise Singapore, which has provided funding to develop study skills tools powered by Artificial Intelligence. These tools found great success in government schools and help teachers and parents take a hands-free approach to students having better time management, memory skills and understanding their study skills strengths and weaknesses.

“I've witnessed firsthand the impact I had on my students in helping them reduce their reliance on tuition," said Yee Kai, a senior study skills mentor with First Principles Education. "Our focus on nurturing consistent study habits, coupled with the personalized attention each student receives, makes for an incredibly effective programme. I'm proud to be a part of a team that prioritizes the long-term success of our students."

To learn more about First Principles Education's study skills mentoring programme and to sign up, visit https://firstprinciples.com.sg/

Contact Information:

Company Name: First Principles Education

Name of CEO: Emil Lim

Email: emil@firstprinciples.com.sg

Website: https://firstprinciples.com.sg/

Note to Editors: For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Emil with the email address above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155779