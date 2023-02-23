Cuhaci Peterson Continues Staff Growth with Second Round of Promotions

Cuhaci Peterson is continuing its commitment of transforming ideas into value with the promotions of Linnette Arias, Rakesh Carpenter and Kevin Payne.

MAITLAND, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cuhaci Peterson, a nationally recognized firm of architects, engineers and designers, is continuing its commitment of transforming ideas into value with the promotions of Linnette Arias, Rakesh Carpenter and Kevin Payne to leadership positions. Arias will take the title of Principal; Carpenter will serve as Director of Information Technology and Payne will become Director of Quality Assurance and Quality Control.

Arias was promoted from Senior Project Manager to Principal leading the retail group and has more than 25 years of experience in the architecture industry with her professional services having spanned all project phases, from schematic design to construction administration, contractual documentation, bidding and interior design. Her zoning and permitting knowledge have helped entitle more than one million square feet of retail and has covered more than 75 jurisdictions with a specialization in South Florida, dealing with some of the most challenging jurisdictions in the nation. Arias has worked on projects in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey and Maryland.

Payne previously served as Senior Project Manager where he participated in many project types across multiple sectors. With more than 30 years' experience, his ability to translate ideas into reality through workable designs while adapting quickly to new responsibilities to ensure smooth and efficient project completion makes him an invaluable leader of a fast-paced team. In his new role, Payne has been tasked with increasing the qualities and efficiencies of the end product along with coaching and mentoring teams.

Carpenter previously served as the firm's Manager of Information Technology and has been with the company more than four and a half years. Carpenter and his team of six direct reports support all five of the firm's offices as well as its remote employees. In his new role, he will shift his focus to researching newer technologies that can be applied to the company and its IT infrastructure. Arias, Carpenter and Payne will all be based in Orlando, Florida.

