XLCS Partners advises RPS Products in its sale to Freudenberg Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive advisor to RPS Products, Inc. (RPS) in its sale to Freudenberg Group (Freudenberg).

Founded in 1969, RPS is a market leading designer and manufacturer of air filters utilized in furnaces and humidifiers for the retail, OEM, and commercial building industries. RPS's BestAir® brand is one of the most recognizable and trusted brands in the furnace and humidifier filtration market. The company has four strategically located manufacturing facilities, including its headquarters in Hampshire, Illinois. As part of the acquisition, RPS will now operate under the Freudenberg Filtration Technologies name and maintain its well-established BestAir® brand.

Freudenberg is a global technology group that develops leading-edge technologies, products and services for about 40 markets and for thousands of applications. Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, a business segment of Freudenberg, develops and produces high-performance, energy-efficient filtration solutions which improve the efficiency of industrial processes, conserve resources, protect people and the environment and thus enhance quality of life. Founded in 1849, Freudenberg employees almost 50,000 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Weinheim, Germany.

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to RPS and the transaction was led by Bob Contaldo, Managing Partner. The transaction was completed December 1, 2021.

About XLCS Partners, Inc.
XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally. More information is available at www.xlcspartners.com.

