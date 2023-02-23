D L DAVIES RELEASES THE THIRD BOOK OF THE CUAUHTEMOC SERIES
Author D L Davies satisfies the readers with Cuauhtémoc: Descendant of the Jaguar.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is better, or worse, than a good story finally ending? Why of course, nothing but the satisfaction of finally knowing what happens to the main character that everyone has been rooting for from the start. D L Davies, once again, captures the hearts of his readers with the third book of the Cuauhtémoc series, Cuauhtémoc: Descendant of the Jaguar.
After the first two books finally comes Cuauhtémoc: Descendant of the Jaguar, covering more exciting events in Cuauhtémoc’s life.
As Cuauhtémoc is now the greatest Mayan who also rules Maya with love and great understanding, he discovers more of his own personal history, mostly about his father and grandfather, which then leads him to realize and recognize what it is to be The Chief Jaguar Priest.
According to BlueInk Review, “Davies manages to convey what took place in the previous episodes without seeming redundant, and Jaguar is much more tightly constructed. But it is really the minor characters that make this third book enjoyable. A displaced Spaniard, a British admiral, Cuauhtémoc’s youngest adopted brother, pirates, and other nefarious villains provide the excitement and swashbuckling adventure one expects from historical fantasy.”
D L Davies was born in California in 1943 and often moved places growing up. He has worked as a welder and auto mechanic and served in the army for six years. Aside from enjoying photography and outdoor activities, he mostly enjoys and finds comfort in creating stories in his head. With the Cuauhtémoc book series, Davies hopes that readers find both joy and comfort in it as well as he had with writing it.
For those interested in reading more about a different world, Cuauhtémoc: Descendant of the Jaguar is available on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube