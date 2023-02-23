Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,590 in the last 365 days.

How are finance, accounting and payroll professionals in the Greater Montreal area compensated?

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fed Finance, specialized recruitment firm for finance, accounting, tax and payroll positions, has published the results of its annual compensation survey, which includes a sector analysis of the jobs published and filled by its consultants. What are the salaries in the Greater Montreal area? How have they evolved on the market?

A dynamic market, responsible for a rise in salaries

The job market for accounting, finance and payroll positions is as dynamic as ever and has not weakened after the pandemic. This dynamism allows candidates to select from a wide range of career development opportunities. The result is a general increase in compensation for finance, accounting, and payroll professions.

The CPA designation, an additional argument to claim a salary increase

The CPA (Chartered Professional Accountant) designation has a real impact on salaries and makes it easier to advance to positions of responsibility in any type of organization. However, despite the need for companies to recruit CPA professionals, they will prefer to wait and let a candidate pass if his or her salary expectations are too high. It is also important for them to maintain internal equity and a good corporate balance.

Compensation survey

As with any salary survey, the ranges indicated represent averages and should be qualified according to several criteria: scope of the position, field and level of expertise, English language skills, team management, sector of activity, size of the company, location of the position, etc.

Extract from the Fed Finance Compensation


Extract from the Fed Finance Compensation Survey

About Fed Finance

A Fed Group company, Fed Finance is a recruitment firm specializing in corporate finance, accounting and payroll professions. Created in 2015, Fed Finance is based in Montreal and supports all types of companies, from all sectors, in recruiting temporary and permanent positions in the Greater Montreal area.

www.fedfinance.ca


Tables accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/375a20f1-912a-49a4-b9a7-73be0882026b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a728629a-a286-4862-97f6-d13a86a5c01b


Contact:
Dylan Valente
+1 (438) 376-5484
dylanvalente@groupefed.ca

Primary Logo

Table 1

Extract from the Fed Finance Compensation Survey
Table 2

Extract from the Fed Finance Compensation Survey

You just read:

How are finance, accounting and payroll professionals in the Greater Montreal area compensated?

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.