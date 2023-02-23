Tech Support Services Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 111 billion by 2033: Report By Fact.MR

North America is accounting for a huge market share at 39%. The United States market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for tech support services is estimated to be valued US$ 66.3 billion in fiscal year 2023, up from US$ 63 billion in fiscal year 2022. The market is predicted to increase at a 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 111 billion by the end of 2033.



The market is expanding due to increased digital technology usage in a variety of end-use sectors, as well as improved social media, digital sites, internet access, and smart computing device penetration. Furthermore, one of the primary factors driving the growth of the tech support services industry is the growing need for cost-effective techniques for increasing effectiveness.

Global digitization has increased the number of software systems, which can be costly to develop in-house. Maintenance and application development help to reduce software costs while also providing the technical skills needed to continue providing better customer service. Automation has changed the way businesses are conducted because most regulations, techniques, and proposals of organizations around the world are reliant on how efficaciously they can modularize every procedure.

The high frequency of cyberattacks in North America is expected to contribute to regional market growth over the forecast period. As per the FBI, CISA, and NSA, the United States is strongly vulnerable to cyberattacks and hacking. In 2021 alone, the FBI, CISA, and NSA recognized attacks comprising ransomware against 14 of the 16 major infrastructure sectors in the US.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8362

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market in the United States is expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR.

The European market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Call Center Services is anticipated to have a 34% market share in 2023 and to dominate the global market from 2023 to 2033.

The BFSI sector is expected to account for 23% of the market in 2023.

“The market is forecast to grow as a consequence of increased digital technology usage across multiple end-use industries. The burgeoning necessity cost-effective methods of boosting productivity is one of the major drivers for the expansion of the market for technical support services,” says Fact.MR’s analyst.

Key Segments Covered in the Tech Support Services Market Report

By Services : Customer Acquisition Call Center Services Email & Live Chat Support Others

By End-Use Industry : BFSI Education Healthcare Manufacturing Retails & Consumer Goods Energy & Utility IT & Telecommunication Hospitality Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8362

Competitive Landscape

The global market is identified by the presence of a large number of international corporations. The vast majority of these companies rely heavily on alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. The following are some of the most important inventions made by key players.

In June 2022, IBM's Marketing Toolkit for AI Fairness 360, an open-source program comprising fairness statistics and computation to help in tracking and lessening biases in distinct data sets was launched. This helps customers assess how and when they should use information in order to enhance the consumer experience.

TCS extended its cooperation with Zurich Insurance of Germany in September 2022, making TCS the only strategic IT partner for Zurich's insurance coverage IT perspective. TCS would assist the insurer in developing, modifying, and managing all of the software that supports its life insurance operation as part of this collaboration.

Prominent Players in The Global Market

Capgemini

Dell

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi

HP

IBM Corporation

L&T

Lenovo

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

Symantec

TCS

Toshiba Corporation

Wipro



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8362

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cheddar cheese market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on technical support services market analysis by By Services (Customer Acquisition, Call Center Services, Email & Live Chat Support, Others ( Not Mentioned Elsewhere)), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retails & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utility, IT & Telecommunication, Hospitality, Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, And The Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Metrology Services Market: The global metrology services market is expected to be worth US$ 1.0 billion in fiscal year 2023, up from US$ 950 million in fiscal year 2022. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR, reaching a value of US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Pathology Services Market: The global pathology services market was valued at US$ 15.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to be valued at US$ 16.5 Billion in 2023. During the 2023-2033 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 6.7% value CAGR, likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 31.6 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Hospital Food Service Market: The global hospital food services market is expected to be worth US$ 39.7 billion in the fiscal year 2023, up from US$ 37.0 billion in the fiscal year 2022. From 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR, reaching a value of US$ 81.9 billion by the end of 2033. As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Hospital Food Service have been driven, owing to the factors such as the increasing awareness regarding the significance of healthy food options in hospitals, which have given an upper hand to the Hospital Food Service market.

Payroll Outsourcing Services Market: The global payroll outsourcing services market was valued at US$ 17000 Million in 2022. During the 2023-2033 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 6.1% value CAGR, likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 32607.5 Million by the end of the said forecast period. As per market research and competitive intelligence provider Fact.MR, the market for payroll application services witnessed a 4.3% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

Professional Spa Services Market: A marketing emergence that provides health management and body-soothing facilities is referred to as professional spa services. Massages, body scrubs, steam baths, beauty services, sauna baths, manicures, and pedicures are among the therapeutic treatments available. In line with this, professional spa services that provide personalized premium and super-premium perspectives through numerous wellness programs and therapies are getting prominence as they broaden their client base to include individuals who desire to relax in a relaxing environment.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Analyst: Yash Pathak

Email : yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube