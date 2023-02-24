Vision Correction Market Size to Exceed USD 41.25 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 7.4%

Vision Correction Market 2023

Rise in the prevalence of eye disorders, increase in the geriatric population, and surge in the adoption of digital technology drive the growth of Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Vision Correction Market Size was Valued at USD 20.30 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 41.25 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in the prevalence of eye disorders, increase in the geriatric population, and surge in the adoption of digital technology drive the growth of the global vision correction market. By application, the presbyopia segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

• MaxiVision Eye Hospital

• Rayner Surgical Group Limited

• Bausch Health Companies Inc

• The Cooper Companies Inc

• Carl Zeiss AG

• STAAR Surgical Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Ziemer Group AG

• Alcon

• SCHWIND eye tech-solutions GmbH & co.kg.

𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The global vision correction market is analyzed across method, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By Method

• Glasses

• Contact lens

• Surgery

By Application

• Presbyopia

• Astigmatism

• Myopia

• Hyperopia

• Others

By End User

• Hospital

• Speciality Clinics

• Others

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global vision correction market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Findings of The Study

• By method, the glasses segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By application, the presbyopia segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By end user, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

