Microwavable Foods Market Size, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2031

Microwavable Foods Market was accounted for $120.45 billion in 2020 & is expected to reach $230.93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microwavable foods market offers lucrative opportunities for key manufacturers, owing to increase in trend of eating frozen food among consumers. Moreover, the surge in attractiveness among millennial regarding microwavable foods has fueled the growth of the market as they are keener toward eating healthy and nutritious food. The busy & hectic lifestyle of the consumers is a major factor that boosts the demand for the microwavable foods all over the globe. Furthermore, market players have adopted growth strategies such as acquisition, mergers, and product launch to remain competitive in the microwavable foods industry.

Consumer demand for convenient microwavable food products that are healthy, ethical, comforting and fit fast-paced life is a major trend in the U.S. and European countries such as UK, Germany, and France. Increased usage of household cooking technologies in developed countries further drives the market growth. Moreover, rise in disposable incomes in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil has led to increased expenditure on time-saving and labor-saving microwavable food products. Consumers are not willing to spend much time on food preparation; thus, they prefer convenience over price. In addition, they seek for fast solutions such as shelf stable, chilled, and frozen microwavable foods, replacing traditional cooked meals. Redefinition of gender roles in households, with more women working outside, further supplements the demand for microwavable foods.

Covid-19 scenario:

Reduction in footfall in retail outlets and grocery stores and shortage of potential foods hindered the market growth during the pandemic.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, several microwavable foods producing companies surged their production to meet the demand of customers.

Due to prolonged lockdown, the supply chain disrupted and prices of raw material increased.

Major market players

Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc.

ConAgra Foods, Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

Kellogg Company

General Mills Inc.

Nestle SA

McCain Foods

Pinnacle Food Inc.

Unilever Plc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

The frozen food segment dominated the market

By product, the frozen food segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, as they offer better nutritional benefits and taste compared to fresh food. However, the chilled food segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, due tochanges in lifestyles of the people and urbanization.

The online sales channel segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By distribution channel, the online sales channel segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to easy accessibility offered by online sales channel platforms. However, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to availability of a broad range of food and beverages under a single roof.

Europe, followed by North America, held the highest share

By region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to high consumption of microwavable foods. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the number of working women population.

