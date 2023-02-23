Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Cameron

TEXAS, February 23 - February 23, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Cameron, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission. For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.

“I congratulate the City of Cameron on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 160 other Texas communities who have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Cameron market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“I am pleased to congratulate the City of Cameron for its well-deserved recognition by the Texas Film Commission as one of our state’s Film Friendly Texas communities,” said Senator Charles Schwertner. “This designation not only honors Cameron’s unique concentration of entertainment and arts, but it will support the city in cultivating its film media presence and promoting new economic development initiatives in our region.”

“The Film Friendly Texas designation is a huge win for the City of Cameron,” said Representative Stan Gerdes. "I look forward to our community securing some of the high-paying production jobs that flow from the Texas Film Commission projects."

“Being designated as a Texas Film Friendly Community is a huge step forward for the City of Cameron,” said former Cameron Mayor Connie Anderle. “Our historic city is unique in many areas and has so much to offer the film media industry. We are proud to be a part of advancing positive economic opportunities for Texas and our community. We look forward to working together to increase awareness of our ‘Heart of Texas’ area. This will come with the Texas Film Commission's activities through motion pictures and commercials.”

“The Film Friendly Texas designation for Cameron is a terrific way to show off newly restored historic features in downtown Cameron and is a fantastic opportunity to showcase local businesses,” said Cameron Economic Development Director Ginger Walkins. “We’re excited to share the unique blend of late 1800s to mid-century modern architecture in Cameron.”

“Becoming a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community helps Cameron build tourism and showcase our unique qualities and the history we cherish,” said City Manager Ricky Tow. “This association with Film Friendly Texas is one more tool Cameron can use to help create an economic impact for our community that will have a rippling affect.”

Texas Film Commission’s Production and Community Relations Specialist Gabriel Ornelas will present the Film Friendly Texas certificate to city leaders at the Cameron City Council meeting on March 6.

The City of Cameron in Milam County joins more than 160 Film Friendly Texas communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted $1.95 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2022.

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview

For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: https://gov.texas.gov/film/hotline