Interfaith Harmony Seminar at the Church of Scientology to Help All Faiths Thrive

Church of Scientology Kansas City held an open house and seminar for World Interfaith Harmony Week to provide tools to KC religious leaders that they can use to strengthen their outreach to parishioners and the community.

Church of Scientology Kansas City held an open house and seminar for World Interfaith Harmony Week to provide tools to KC religious leaders that they can use to strengthen their outreach to parishioners and the community.

Bennette Seaman, public affairs officer for the Church of Scientology of Kansas City, led the seminar based on a course on public relations that is part of the Scientology Tools for Life.

Bennette Seaman, public affairs officer for the Church of Scientology of Kansas City, led the seminar based on a course on public relations that is part of the Scientology Tools for Life.

Religious leaders of many faiths attended the program and were eager to apply these tools in their outreach to their congregations and communities.

Religious leaders of many faiths attended the program and were eager to apply these tools in their outreach to their congregations and communities.

Program to help KC houses of worship work together to resolve the issues affecting our community.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Interfaith Harmony Week open house and seminar in February at the Church of Scientology of Kansas City brought together religious leaders who are eager to help their congregations deal with the challenges they face in life and improve conditions in the community.

There are issues that affect people of all denominations: crime, poverty, drug abuse and addiction, interpersonal relations and family problems to name just a few.

The seminar provided a way religious leaders can locate and address the key issues affecting their congregations and communities so they can plan and carry out programs to address these. Working together, great strides can be accomplished for the community as a whole.

“We wanted to work with other religions to provide them tools to assist them in helping their members and their neighborhoods,” said Bennette Seaman, public affairs officer for the Church of Scientology of Kansas City who led the seminar.

The core of the program was one of the Scientology Tools for Life courses on using public relations to accomplish goals. The Tools for Life are a series of free online courses offered by the Church of Scientology through its Volunteer Minister program.

The seminar trained attendees on how to survey their own parishioners and the general public. By doing so, they can better understand what they need. What are their concerns? What are they worried about? What are they looking for? And what kind of activities would they like their church to provide for them or their community?

Religious leaders from the Church of Christ, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Baptist church, the Jewish community and the Church of Scientology practiced these skills with one another and learned how to conduct person-to-person surveys.

The response to the program was enthusiastic. As one pastor said, he couldn’t wait to start using these tools to learn what his church should be focusing on so they could implement programs to satisfy their congregation’s needs.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program was created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard and is sponsored by the Church of Scientology International as a religious social service.

For more information on the Tools for Life courses, visit the Church of Scientology of Kansas City at 1805 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO., or your nearest Scientology Church, or watch the introductory Tools for Life videos on the Volunteer Ministers website or the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

The next KC Volunteer Minister open house will be held in honor of World Civil Defense Day. It will take place Sunday, March 5, at 2:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. Call (816) 753-6590 to reserve a seat.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City was dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. Its outreach activities throughout the pandemic are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website (www.scientology.org/20-21/#volunteer-ministers-kansas-city-food-drives-video).

Public Affairs
Church of Scientology Kansas City
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Interfaith Harmony Seminar at the Church of Scientology to Help All Faiths Thrive

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Public Affairs
Church of Scientology Kansas City
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Interfaith Harmony Seminar at the Church of Scientology to Help All Faiths Thrive
Drug-Free Czech Volunteers Fight Drug Abuse and Addiction With the Truth
Bringing the Community Together for a Cleaner and Safer Hollywood
View All Stories From This Author