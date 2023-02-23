Submit Release
State Seeks Public Feedback on Special Order by Consent for the Town of Siler City

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) is seeking public comment on a proposed Special Order by Consent (SOC) for the Town of Siler City’s wastewater treatment plant (permit# NC0026441) and collection system (permit# WQCS00056). The SOC includes measures to address compliance issues at the wastewater and water treatment plants. The public comment period is open through Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The SOC would require Siler City to complete construction to upgrade and expand its wastewater treatment facility as required in its National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit, complete construction of improvement projects at its water treatment plant and rehabilitate the wastewater collection system. Siler City’s wastewater treatment plant discharges treated wastewater to Loves Creek in the Cape Fear River Basin.

If approved, the SOC would be issued per Article 21 of Chapter 143, N.C. General Statutes, and other regulations and would be effective April 15, 2023 with an expiration of January 1, 2026.

The SOC is available here. Comments may be submitted by email to: publiccomments@ncdenr.gov. Please include “Siler City SOC” in the email subject line. Written comments may be sent to:

N.C. Division of Water Resources
Attn: Sydney Carpenter, Compliance and Expedited Unit
1617 Mail Service Center
Raleigh, NC 27699-1617

All comments received or postmarked by Saturday, March 25, 2023 will be considered in the final determination of the proposed SOC.

