IQF Fruits Market Size Hitting New Highs Explored with CAGR of 6.8% , Opportunities, Industry Trends & Forecast by 2031

Owing to growth in demand for convenience food, the IQF Fruits industry is anticipated to experience significant expansion.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global IQF Fruits Market generated $6.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $11.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global IQF fruits market based on fruit, end use industry, sales channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

AGRANA

Alasko Food Inc

AXUS International, LLC.

Bsfoods

Capricorn Food Products India Ltd

Danone SA

Himgiri Group

RDM International

SunLeaf, and SunOpta.

The IQF fruits industry places a great deal of emphasis on the production of frozen fruits. However, as the cost of IQF fruit is so exorbitant thus regular people refrain from purchasing them. They shift their attention to simply purchasing fresh fruits. As a result, this might be a constraint for the global market as the companies need to lower the profit margin and the price of frozen fruits to boost sales.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

The IQF fruits market is segmented on the basis of fruit, end-use industry, sales channel, and region. By fruit, it is segregated into berries, peaches, prune, bananas, pineapple, mangoes, oranges, and others. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is categorized as food industry, retail, and HoReCa. The food industry segment is further segregated into bakery & confectionary, dairy, fruit-based beverages, and breakfast cereals. By sales channel, it is bifurcated into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales segment is further fragmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retail stores, and online retailers. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Italy, UK, France, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

On the basis of fruit, the berries segment was the highest contributor to the market and is expected to sustain its contribution throughout the IQF Fruits market forecast. When compared to eating fresh berries, eating frozen berries can have a higher antioxidant content. This is just one of many instances that show frozen items are still a viable option for businesses today. The berries segment of the IQF fruits market is expected to expand due to rising demand for IQF techniques to increase the perishability of fruits and the growing use of berries in the bakery, confectionery, and HoReCa industries.

