High School Graduation Rates Remain Stable for Washington State's Class of 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- After navigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for much of their high school careers, Washington’s Class of 2022 graduated at a similar rate as previous cohorts and the state’s total number of graduates continues to rise.
According to new data from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), the 4-year graduation rate was 82.3%, representing a small drop of 0.2 percentage points since 2021. However, the total number of graduates in the Class of 2022 has actually increased by nearly 200 students.
Additionally, students from previous graduating classes are persisting beyond their fourth year to achieve graduation, and our 5-, 6-, and 7-year graduation rates are rising. The Class of 2021 reached a 5-year graduation rate of 85.5%, while the Class of 2020 had a 6-year graduation rate of 85.2% and the Class of 2019 had a 7-year graduation rate of 84.7%.
Nearly every student group in the Class of 2022 saw an increase in their 4-year graduation rate compared to 2021, with the largest gains for students in foster care, whose graduation rate rose by 5.1 percentage points. Students who are Black/African American and students who are migratory also made significant gains, with their graduation rates rising by 3.6 and 2.8 percentage points, respectively, as compared to 2021.
“These data give us an important indication that persistent opportunity gaps are closing,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “Our educators, policymakers, and partners work tirelessly to ensure each of our students has the supports they need to succeed, and these efforts make a difference. There is no question that we have more work to do, and I’m looking forward to our continued progress.”
While students in foster care experience the lowest graduation rate overall at 53.3%, a significant portion of this student group (19.3%) are continuing into a fifth year of high school. In addition, the graduation rate for students with disabilities increased by 1.4 percentage points (to 65.3%) compared to 2021, and this student group is continuing into a fifth year at the highest rate of all their peers at 19.5%.
The Class of 2022 saw students who are white graduate at a rate of 82.8%, a decrease of 1.4 percentage points as compared to 2021. Students who are eligible for Section 504 graduated at a rate of 82%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points as compared to 2021. Students who are Asian graduated at a rate of 92%, which marks a decrease of 0.2 percentage points as compared to 2021.
Of the students eligible for Section 504, 7.7% are continuing into another year of schooling. Students who are white are continuing at a rate of 7.5% and students who are Asian are continuing at a rate of 4.5%. Across all student groups in the Class of 2022, 7.7% are continuing their schooling for another year.
Graduation rates can be viewed for the state, by school district, or by school on the state Report Card.
Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction
According to new data from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), the 4-year graduation rate was 82.3%, representing a small drop of 0.2 percentage points since 2021. However, the total number of graduates in the Class of 2022 has actually increased by nearly 200 students.
Additionally, students from previous graduating classes are persisting beyond their fourth year to achieve graduation, and our 5-, 6-, and 7-year graduation rates are rising. The Class of 2021 reached a 5-year graduation rate of 85.5%, while the Class of 2020 had a 6-year graduation rate of 85.2% and the Class of 2019 had a 7-year graduation rate of 84.7%.
Nearly every student group in the Class of 2022 saw an increase in their 4-year graduation rate compared to 2021, with the largest gains for students in foster care, whose graduation rate rose by 5.1 percentage points. Students who are Black/African American and students who are migratory also made significant gains, with their graduation rates rising by 3.6 and 2.8 percentage points, respectively, as compared to 2021.
“These data give us an important indication that persistent opportunity gaps are closing,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. “Our educators, policymakers, and partners work tirelessly to ensure each of our students has the supports they need to succeed, and these efforts make a difference. There is no question that we have more work to do, and I’m looking forward to our continued progress.”
While students in foster care experience the lowest graduation rate overall at 53.3%, a significant portion of this student group (19.3%) are continuing into a fifth year of high school. In addition, the graduation rate for students with disabilities increased by 1.4 percentage points (to 65.3%) compared to 2021, and this student group is continuing into a fifth year at the highest rate of all their peers at 19.5%.
The Class of 2022 saw students who are white graduate at a rate of 82.8%, a decrease of 1.4 percentage points as compared to 2021. Students who are eligible for Section 504 graduated at a rate of 82%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points as compared to 2021. Students who are Asian graduated at a rate of 92%, which marks a decrease of 0.2 percentage points as compared to 2021.
Of the students eligible for Section 504, 7.7% are continuing into another year of schooling. Students who are white are continuing at a rate of 7.5% and students who are Asian are continuing at a rate of 4.5%. Across all student groups in the Class of 2022, 7.7% are continuing their schooling for another year.
Graduation rates can be viewed for the state, by school district, or by school on the state Report Card.
Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction
Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction
+1 360-725-6000
email us here