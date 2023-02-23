Submit Release
Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Caregiver for Exploiting Florida Senior for Thousands of Dollars

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release


Attorney General Moody Announces Arrest of Caregiver for Exploiting Florida Senior for Thousands of Dollars



TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the arrest of a caregiver for exploiting a Florida senior for thousands of dollars. According to an investigation by Attorney General Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Veronica Milbry accepted a position as a resident caregiver and, within three weeks, stole the banking information of an elderly resident. Milbry proceeded to pilfer thousands of dollars from the resident.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “After just three weeks of working at an assisted-living facility, the defendant took advantage of one of the first patients assigned to her—eventually stealing thousands from the Florida senior for her own personal gain. I am glad we were able to help stop this abuse, apprehend the suspect and prevent her from victimizing any other seniors.”

According to the investigation, Milbry admitted to recording a senior patient’s banking information covertly and without permission. Milbry then spent more than $5,000 paying insurance bills, storage units and other personal expenses.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Milbry on one count of exploitation of an elderly person, a third-degree felony.

The Office of the State Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit of Florida will prosecute this case.

The Florida Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes providers that intentionally defraud the state’s Medicaid program through fraudulent billing practices. Medicaid fraud essentially steals from Florida’s taxpayers. Additionally, the MFCU investigates allegations of patient abuse, neglect, and exploitation in facilities receiving payments under the Medicaid program.

The Florida MFCU is funded through a grant totaling $30,219,404 for Federal Fiscal Year 2023, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-Office of Inspector General. The Federal Share of these funds is 75% totaling $22,664,556. The State Matching Share of these funds is 25% totaling $7,554,848, and is funded by Florida.

