The INNOCN 13A1F OLED Portable Monitor is the Ideal Second Screen for MacBook Pro 13 Inch Laptop
EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for smart display monitors is constantly evolving. Manufacturers such as Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) are coming up with new ways to wow their customers with each new smart display that is released. INNOCN is well-known for producing commercial displays and all-in-one smart computers that are packed with features and designed to increase productivity for people from all walks of life.
INNOCN's 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Monitor is one of the company's most recent smart monitors. This incredible portable display pairs well with devices such as the MacBook 13 inch Laptop and is packed with features to ensure a first-rate experience. The 13A1F OLED Portable Monitor is currently available for $149.99 on Amazon until February 28, 2023. This price includes a $100 prime exclusive discount off the original price of $249.99.
The 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Monitor is one of the most useful portable monitors on the market because of its ability to pair with the MacBook Pro 13 inch Laptop and other MacBook smart devices. It is a low-cost portable monitor that is ideal for taking on business trips and vacations. The 13A1F OLED Portable Monitor is the ideal companion for the Nintendo Switch, as well as for those who work in graphic design, photography, and videography.
The 13A1F is an OLED backlit monitor with 1920 * 1080p resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 100000:1 contrast ratio, 400nits brightness, and low latency that produces amazing true-to-life picture quality. It is an ultra-thin portable monitor that is easy to transport and comes with a magnetic metal stand for more comfortable use. Because the 13A1F has USB-C and mini HDMI connectivity, users can also connect their laptops, smartphones, and gaming consoles.
