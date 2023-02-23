Cruz-Perez, Beach, Singleton Bill to Establish Penalties for “Boom Cars” Advances

Trenton – Legislation sponsored by Senators Nilsa Cruz-Perez, James Beach, and Troy Singleton to establish penalties for nuisance motor vehicles, commonly referred to as boom cars, cleared the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee today.

“The love for music is one thing most people share in common, including myself. However, drivers must have regard for the people and communities around them who may be affected by blaring sound systems,” said Senator Cruz-Perez (D-Camden/Gloucester). “The bill would ensure that neighborhood residents are protected against these roaring vehicles.”

The bill, S-3131, defines a nuisance motor vehicle as a vehicle in which the operation of an internal sound system is plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet or more from the motor vehicle.

“Driving through communities blasting loud music demonstrates a total disregard for the residents who live there,” said Senator Beach (D-Burlington/Camden). “This bill would allow for drivers and passengers to enjoy music at a responsible decibel without subjecting neighborhoods to obnoxiously loud sound systems.”

For the first offense, a person is subject to a fine of $250; for a second violation, the fine increases up to $500; and for a third or subsequent violation, a person is subject to a fine of $750 and will be assessed two motor vehicle penalty points.

“It’s no secret that “boom car” parties have negatively affected the quality of life in towns up and down the Delaware River for years. Residents, even those miles away from the Delaware River, can feel the bass vibrating their homes, which torturously keeps them awake all night long,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “While the majority of these parties are held in Philadelphia, we know that they also occur – albeit less frequently – in New Jersey. This legislation sends a clear message that this will not be tolerated in our state, and there will be real consequences for their actions.”

For years, communities throughout Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties have been affected by the loud music from “boom parties.” Boom parties are extremely large gatherings of people, and their cars, often along the Delaware River, where music is blasted from massive speaker systems. The vibrations from the music affect residents miles away, during weekdays and the weekend, and at all hours of the night.

The bill was released from Committee by a vote of 4-0.