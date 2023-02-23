Centering Healthcare Institute Announces Three Members to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centering Healthcare Institute (CHI) today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board are Crysta Meekins, MPH, Geralyn Trujillo and Michelle Proser, Ph.D., MPP.

"We are delighted to have Crysta, Geralyn and Michelle join CHI's Board of Directors. Their deep commitment to maternal-child health and expertise in equity, diversity and inclusion as well as policy and healthcare finance will enhance our ability to reach more birthing people and families as CHI continues its mission to improve health, transform care, and disrupt inequitable systems through the Centering group model," said Andrea Darby-Stewart, MD, Chair, Board of Directors at CHI.

Crysta Meekins, MPH, is a Program Manager for the Institute for Diversity and Health Equity (IFDHE) at the American Hospital Association (AHA), where she supports hospitals and health systems at the national level on their health equity journey. She earned a Master of Public Health in Maternal and Child Health from Tulane University and is currently a Doctoral Candidate in Mercer University’s DrPH program, with a concentration in Diverse Populations & Health Equity. Her public health interests include maternal and infant mortality, reproductive health, and health equity. Her future aspirations are to contribute to existing work to dismantle the structural and institutional barriers contributing to the ongoing maternal health crisis.

"I am excited to put my passion for maternal and child health into practice through my appointment to the CHI Board,” said Crysta Meekins. “I am looking forward to moving Centering forward to support better healthcare for pregnant people and their families who will benefit from this supportive model."

Geralyn Trujillo is the Director of Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs at Aflac within their Federal Affairs Team, where she facilitates information gathering and dissemination across a matrix environment, bridging business, consumer, corporate, and policy goals to inform and guide enterprise level projects and programs. She earned her masters of public policy from the American University in Washington, D.C, and her undergraduate degree in business administration and management from Virginia Commonwealth University.

As the designated point of contact for strategic policy engagement in her current role, Geralyn collaboratively manages business relationships with association executives, federal regulators, and other stakeholders in the health insurance and healthcare ecosystems.

Previously, she was the Director of the Office of Public Policy and Association Affairs at Independence Blue Cross. She has also worked with AHIP, AARP, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, and the American Academy of Actuaries. Geralyn has more than fifteen years’ worth of health policy and health insurance experience, handling a portfolio that has included pharmacy, state-federal programs, quality and health equity, long-term care, ACA implementation, and coalition building and engagement.

"Having personal and professional experiences related to maternal health outcomes and the daily challenges that women and families face in the healthcare ecosystem, I am thrilled to join the CHI Board,” said Geralyn Trujillo. “The positive impact that Centering has in developing and enhancing community support for the overall health of our families and communities is one that pushes us all to actively influence the delivery of healthcare. I'm excited to be part of the effort to positively impact the physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing of our communities and am excited to work with the staff and the Board to spread the message."

Michelle Proser, Ph.D., MPP, has over 20 years of experience working at the intersection of healthcare policy, research, and practice. She is passionate about advancing primary, preventive, and whole person care to improve community health and health equity.

While at the Financial Health Network, Michelle was responsible for engaging and supporting healthcare providers and payers in efforts that ultimately improve patient financial wellness. She also served as a subject matter expert in aligning health and financial services systems. Prior to that, Michelle served as the Director of Research at that National Association of Community Health Centers, and as the project director for the Protocol for Responding to and Assessing Patients’ Assets, Risks, and Experiences (PRAPARE) – a nationally recognized, widely used social risk screening tool with companion resources to accelerate implementation and population health improvement.

Michelle earned a Doctorate and a Master of Public Policy degree in health policy from The George Washington University.

“Centering is an innovative, evidence-based model that promotes whole person health and drives value across health systems,” said Michelle Proser. “I'm thrilled to support CHI in its work to change how healthcare is delivered, improve patient and care team member experiences, and advance health equity.”

About Centering Healthcare Institute

Centering Healthcare Institute (CHI) is a national non-profit organization, based in Boston, MA, with a mission to improve health, transform care and disrupt inequitable systems through the Centering group model. CHI has pioneered and sustained the Centering model of group care currently offered to nearly 500 healthcare practice sites impacting close to 60,000 patients each year. Centering combines health assessment, interactive learning and community building to help support positive health behaviors and drive better health outcomes. CenteringPregnancy® and CenteringParenting® provide the highest quality of care to families from pregnancy through early childhood. The CenteringHealthcare® methodology can be applied to other health conditions including groups for diabetes, opioid recovery, chronic pain and other patient populations.

