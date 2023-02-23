Spring Welcomes A Big Line-Up Of Flavorful Events and Seasonal Menus At Humboldt Kitchen + Bar
Executive Chef Luke Enockson showcases new creative dishes as a part of pop-up events, annual holiday celebrations, and seasonal menusDENVER, CO, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new year has welcomed an exciting line-up of events at Humboldt Kitchen + Bar. Denver’s eclectic neighborhood restaurant, led by General Manager Fran Cronce and Executive Chef Luke Enockson, will be introducing the community to amazing flavors with new menus and fun events this spring.
Woody Creek Distillers and Humboldt Kitchen + Bar have come together to present a special 4-Course Cocktail Pairing Dinner on Thursday, March 9th from 6pm – 9pm for $85 per person. Explore Woody Creek Distillers’ lineup of Vodka, Seasonal Gin, Colorado High Rye 70/30 Bourbon Whiskey, and Colorado Straight 100% Rye Whiskey used in specialty cocktails paired with a four-course dinner. Executive Chef Luke Enockson was excited to collaborate with Woody Creek Distillers to create mouthwatering dishes that accentuate the distilleries lineup. Guests can make reservations for this special event online through OpenTable.
The change of the seasons is always a lively time for Humboldt Kitchen + Bar as the culinary team takes the opportunity to showcase their new creative dishes for the community to try. Coming in May, the innovative restaurant and bar will release new seasonal menus for weekend brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert, and drinks. The updates are a team collaboration between Chef Luke and his Sous Chefs, Peter McCarthy, Miguel Soberanis, and Rickey Young, as they are constantly bouncing ideas off each other and trying new things. Carrying on a tradition from Chef Luke’s mentor, each Sous Chef has at least two items they’ve created listed on the menu. His goal is to let his team have a voice and help in the menu creation process to inspire pride in their dishes, confidence, and creativity. By fostering an environment that allows creative freedom and passion to push culinary boundaries, it is amazing to see what each chef is inspired to do. In turn, Chef Luke’s dishes are inspired by his team and their dedication to their culinary craft. Guests will find each menu will be refreshed, offering the chance to explore new flavors and pairings that bring the change of seasons alive through flavor.
Denver foodies will rejoice with this irresistible line-up of weekly specials and monthly events. Relax after work or catch up with friends over some of the best Happy Hour specials in Denver every Monday – Friday featuring $2 oysters, small plates starting at $6, $7-$8 cocktails, $5 - $9 wines by the glass, and $6 select draft beer. Indulge in your favorite oysters and draft beer with 2-Buck-Shuck specials every Sunday and Monday. Healthcare and Hospitality Workers are invited to enjoy 2-Fer-Tuesdays every week with BOGO happy hour pricing. Come hungry for Prime Time Wednesdays every week (while supplies last) showcasing the famous Prime Rib Dinner with drink specials. Say yes to a special evening with Board & Bottle Thursday, available all day, with Chef’s Weekly Charcuterie & Cheese Board Selection and 25% off select bottles of wine. Wine lovers watch out for the monthly Wine Club event. Each month features a new winery to explore with specially prepared Chef appetizer tasters. Wine Club tickets are $40 per person and include membership benefits such as 20% off dinner the night of the event, 40% off all wines by the bottle (Sunday – Thursday), 10% off all glasses of wine, and 10% off dinner.
Mark those calendars for Humboldt Kitchen + Bar’s annual holiday traditions. Hop to the special Easter Brunch & Dinner feast featuring holiday specials like the local favorite Herb Roasted Prime Rib. Brunch will be available from 10am – 3pm and dinner from 3pm – 8pm. Treat Mom to a special day of appreciation for Mother’s Day. The restaurant and bar will have their annual holiday specials with a complimentary glass of house Wine or Mimosa for mom (with entrée purchase). Brunch will be available from 10am – 3pm and dinner from 3pm – 8pm. Say Thank You to Dad for Father’s Day with brunch and dinner specials and a complimentary select Draft Beer or Barrel Aged Old Fashioned (with entrée purchase). Brunch will be available from 10am – 3pm and dinner from 3pm – 8pm. Make reservations for these holiday events through OpenTable.
Amber Winston
Concept Restaurants
+1 720-291-0279
amber@conceptrestaurants.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn