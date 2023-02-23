Submit Release
Industry Leaders Talk Healthcare Building Trends and Opportunities in DPR's New Constructing With Care Podcast

Series covers emerging trends and mounting pressures facing providers ranging from workforce burnout to merging digital and physical space transformation; in Latest Episode, Guests Share Insight on Digital, Social and Environmental Concerns Influencing Capital Project Planning

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction has launched a new podcast, Constructing With Care, designed with and for healthcare industry leaders. In each episode, guests from the leading U.S. healthcare systems join DPR to examine market pressures that transform the delivery of care, and provide examples of solutions that improve both provider and patient experience. To date, the series has spanned building for a burnt-out workforce, construction's role in healthcare consumerism, and bridging built and digital environments.

Launched in late 2022, new Constructing with Care episodes can be accessed through DPR's website, as well as on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts. The podcast is part of DPR's broader Healthcare Insights series.

In the most recent episode, Kirsten Waltz, from Johns Hopkins Health System, and Kevin Matuszewski, healthcare strategist for DPR, continue their discussion from episode 3, focusing on planning in a volatile market, effectively balancing rising costs, and the growing importance of health equity, telehealth and environmental issues when it comes to healthcare construction.

"We need to think about how construction and healthcare are providing a partnership via mission rather than a partnership of project," said Matuszewski in the episode.

Healthcare capital planning projects have been met with new obstacles in recent years that are linked to a variety of digital, social and environmental concerns. These have placed greater strain on organizations' budgets and have impacted investment decisions,  affecting how projects are prioritized, planned and delivered. Waltz and Matuszewski discuss how these considerations are built into new healthcare facilities and how the healthcare industry is adapting.

About DPR Construction 
DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 13,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

