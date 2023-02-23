Submit Release
Borr Drilling Limited - SGM Results Notification

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE and OSE: "BORR") advises that a Special General Meeting of the Company was held on February 23, 2023 at 09:00 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The following resolution was passed:

To approve the increase of the Company's authorized share capital from US$25,500,000.00 divided into 255,000,000 common shares of US$0.10 par value each to US$31,500,000.00 divided into 315,000,000 common shares of US$0.10 par value each by the authorization of an additional 60,000,000 common shares of US$0.10 par value each.

The increase in authorized share capital is a condition for the Company to complete the settlement of the previously announced convertible bond offering.

Hamilton, Bermuda

February 23, 2023

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited--sgm-results-notification-301754678.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

