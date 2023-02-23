AIP Publishing Signs Read & Publish Agreement with FCCN / b-on Consortium

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing has signed a Read & Publish agreement with the FCCN / b-on Consortium, bringing our portfolio of groundbreaking research — and the advantages of Open Access publishing — to nearly 60 institutions across Portugal.

The agreement, which lasts through 2024, offers researchers at those institutions unlimited access to 15 journals in the AIP Publishing portfolio. Article processing charges (APCs) required to publish Open Access will be covered by this agreement for select journals.

"We are very happy to have signed this agreement with AIP Publishing, which is part of the effort being made by b-on to promote open access to publications by authors from its member institutions, thereby contributing towards greater visibility of the science produced in Portugal and, in general, towards the progress of science," said Joana Novais, manager of the b-on consortium. She added, "The articles the agreement allows to be published in open access are an important contribution towards this goal, benefiting in this specific case the very active Portuguese Physics community."

"This agreement helps broaden Open Access in the physical sciences, which is at the heart of our mission," said AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer, Penelope Lewis. "We are honored to be working with b-on to provide an array of institutions across Portugal with the benefits of access to our extensive portfolio and the ability to publish Open Access."

About the FCCN / b-on Consortium

Established by FCCN, the Scientific Computing Unit of Portugal's Foundation for Science and Technology, Biblioteca do Conhecimento Online (b-on) is an online knowledge library and service that stimulates the community to consume and produce scientific content, encourages cooperation between the entities of the national academic and scientific system, and allows costs to be rationalized through centralized negotiation with publishers and their content suppliers. It provides research and higher education institutions with unlimited, permanent access to thousands of journals and eBooks from some of the leading international scientific content providers.

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

