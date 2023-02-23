Audio Publishers Association Announces Finalists for the 2023 Audie Awards®

Edoardo Ballerini, Terry Crews, Viola Davis, Malcolm Gladwell, Kevin Hart, Ethan Hawke, Lucy Liu, Soneela Nankani, Thandiwe Newton, Billy Porter, Molly Shannon, Paul Simon, and BD Wong Among the Illustrious List of Finalists; Winners Will be Unveiled at the March 28 Gala in NYC

Today, the Audio Publishers Association (APA) announced finalists for the 2023 Audie Awards®, the premier awards program recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Full list of finalists below. Winners across 26 competitive categories will be revealed at the Audie Awards Gala on March 28. The ceremony will be streamed to the public from Chelsea Piers' Pier Sixty in NYC.

"The Audio Publishers Association congratulates all of this year's finalists," said Ana Maria Allessi, President of the APA. "This year's finalists are representative of the immense talent in the audiobook community and beyond. From the recently crowned EGOT recipient Viola Davis to GRAMMY-winner Paul Simon to audiobook luminaries like Soneela Nankani and Edoardo Ballerini, we're proud of these multi-hyphenates who are helping shape the medium. We look forward to celebrating all of them at the March 28 gala."

2023 AUDIE AWARDS FINALISTS

AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR

The 1619 Project

Created by Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine

Edited by Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman, and Jake Silverstein

Narrated by Nikole Hannah-Jones, January LaVoy, Claudia Rankine, Nikky Finney, Janina Edwards, Dorothy Roberts, Shayna Small, Terrance Hayes, Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Yusef Komunyakaa, Eve L. Ewing, Karen Chilton, Aaron Goodson, Reginald Dwayne Betts, Erin Miles, Dominic Hoffman, Adenrele Ojo, Matthew Desmond, Tyehimba Jess, Tim Seibles, Jamelle Bouie, Cornelius Eady, Minka Wiltz, Martha S. Jones, Darryl Pinckney, ZZ Packer, Carol Anderson, Tracy K. Smith, Evie Shockley, Bryan Stevenson, William DeMeritt, Jasmine Mans, Trymaine Lee, A. Van Jordan, Yaa Gyasi, Linda Villarosa, Danez Smith, Terry McMillan, Anthea Butler, Rita Dove, Camille T. Dungy, Wesley Morris, Natasha Trethewey, Joshua Bennett, Chanté McCormick, Nafissa Thompson-Spires, Ron Butler, Kevin M. Kruse, Bahni Turpin, Gregory Pardlo, Ibram X. Kendi, JD Jackson, Jason Reynolds, and Sonia Sanchez

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Finding Me

Written and narrated by Viola Davis

Published by HarperAudio

Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon

By Malcolm Gladwell and Bruce Headlam

Narrated by Paul Simon, Malcolm Gladwell, and Bruce Headlam

Published by Pushkin Industries

Remarkably Bright Creatures

By Shelby Van Pelt

Narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie

Published by HarperAudio

Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts

Adapted by Tyler English-Beckwith

Based on the graphic novel by Rebecca Hall and Hugo Martínez

Narrated by DeWanda Wise, Chanté Adams, Jerrie Johnson, Folake Olowofoyeku, Bahni Turpin, Rhian Rees, Karen Malina White, Román Zaragoza, Alex Ubokudom, John Stewart, Blake Cooper Griffin, Tim DeKay, Katherine McNamara, Kate Steele, Matthew Wolf, André Sogliuzzo, and Saundra McClain

Published by Podium Audio

AUDIO DRAMA

1984

By George Orwell

Adapted by Anna Lea

Performed by Chris Lew Kum Hoi, Rhianne Barreto, Michael Maloney, Clare Corbett, Homer Todiwala, Jonathan Keeble, Rupert Holliday Evans, Sarah Paul, Simon Shepherd, Theo Solomon, Wayne Forester, Finnigan Morris, Hugo Whysall, Jake Turner, Jo Ashe, Katrina Cooke, Linton Tulloch, Morgan Denman, Bronwen Denman, Muriel Abehsera, and Rob Wilson

Published by Storytel Original

Clean Sweep

By Ilona Andrews

Performed by Alejandro Ruiz, Christopher Walker, Holly Adams, James Lewis, Karen Novack, Ken Jackson, Nora Achrati, Peter Holdway, Elias Khalil, Ryan Reid, and Alex Hill-Knight

Published by GraphicAudio, a division of RBmedia

Coraline

By Neil Gaiman

Performed by Julian Rhind-Tutt, Pixie Davies, Katherine Kingsley, Julian Clary, Jacqueline Boatswain, Kevin McNally, Adjoa Andoh, Adrian Schiller, Heather Nicol, William Parker, and Nicole Davis

Published by HarperAudio

Good Omens

By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett

Performed by Rebecca Front, Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Katherine Kingsley, Arthur Darvill, Peter Forbes, Gabrielle Glaister, Louis Davison, Pixie Davis, Chris Nelson, Ferdinand Frisby Williams, Adjoa Andoh, Allan Corduner, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Josh Hopkins, Lorelei King, Matt Reeves, and Lemn Sissay

Published by HarperAudio

Pipeline

By Dominique Morisseau

Performed by Sophina Brown, Eugene Byrd, Demetrius Grosse, Sharon Lawrence, X Mayo, Uyoata Udi, and Karen Malina White

Published by L.A. Theatre Works

AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR

The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man

By Paul Newman

Edited by David Rosenthal

Foreword by Melissa Newman

Afterword by Clea Newman Soderlund

Narrated by Jeff Daniels, Melissa Newman, Clea Newman Soderlund, Ari Fliakos, January LaVoy, John Rubinstein, and Emily Wachtel

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Hello, Molly!

Written and narrated by Molly Shannon

Published by HarperAudio

Left on Tenth

Written and narrated by Delia Ephron

Published by Hachette Audio

Safe, Wanted, and Loved: A Family Memoir of Mental Illness, Heartbreak, and Hope

By Patrick Dylan

Narrated by Raúl E. Esparza

Published by Snow Anselmo Press with Girl Friday Productions

Unprotected: A Memoir

Written and narrated by Billy Porter

Published by Recorded Books, a division of RBmedia

BEST FEMALE NARRATOR

Joniece Abbott-Pratt for Nightcrawling

By Leila Mottley

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

January LaVoy for Thistlefoot

By GennaRose Nethercott

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Stephanie Németh-Parker for NSFW

By Isabel Kaplan

Published by Macmillan Audio

Thandiwe Newton for War and Peace

By Leo Tolstoy

Translated by Louise Maude and Aylmer Maude

Published by Audible Studios

Rosamund Pike for The Eye of the World

By Robert Jordan

Published by Macmillan Audio

BEST MALE NARRATOR

Edoardo Ballerini for The Silent Sisters

By Robert Dugoni

Published by Brilliance Publishing

Scott Brick for Narrator

By Landon Beach

Published by Brick by Brick Audiobooks

JD Jackson for The Violin Conspiracy

By Brendan Slocumb

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Seth Numrich for Fairy Tale

By Stephen King

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

John Pirhalla for Sleepwalk

By Dan Chaon

Published by Macmillan Audio

BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

Building a Second Brain

By Tiago Forte

Narrated by André Santana

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

The First Five: A Love Letter To Teachers

Written and narrated by Patrick Harris II

Published by Heinemann Publishing

Prep, Push, Pivot: Essential Career Strategies for Underrepresented Women

By Octavia Goredema

Narrated by Zoleka Vundla

Published by Ascent Audio, a division of Recorded Books

Sustain Your Game

By Alan Stein and Jon Sternfeld

Foreword by Rece Davis

Narrated by Alan Stein and Rece Davis

Published by Hachette Audio

Tough

Written and narrated by Terry Crews

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

EROTICA

The Dark King

By Gina L. Maxwell

Narrated by Aiden Snow and Avery Reid

Published by Recorded Books, a division of RBmedia

The Demon's Pet

By Domino Savage

Narrated by Avery Reid

Published by Blackstone Publishing

Nights of Silk and Sapphire

By Amber Jacobs

Narrated by Anastasia Watley

Published by Tantor Audio, a division of RBmedia

On the Hustle

By Adriana Herrera

Narrated by Lola James and Sean Crisden

Published by HarperAudio

Personal

By Alexandria House

Narrated by Jakobi Diem and Wesleigh Siobhan

Published by Pink Cashmere Publishing

Temper Me

By Alexandria House

Narrated by Jakobi Diem and Adenrele Ojo

Published by Audible Originals

ESPAÑOL - SPANISH LANGUAGE

¡Primera caída! El enmascarado de terciopelo

By Diego Mejía Eguiluz

Narrated by Noé Velázquez

Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial México

Cake Una Historia de Amor

By J. Bengtsson

Narrated by M. Bella and Sebastian Leon

Published by Sirena Audiobooks Production

Gastrosofía

By Cristina Macía and Eduardo Infante

Narrated by Ana María Muñoz

Published by BookaVivo, a division of RBmedia

Velorio

By Xavier Navarro Aquino

Narrated by Diana Pou, Vico Ortiz, María Victoria Martínez, Gil René Rodríguez, Jesús E. Martínez, Gabriel S. Rivera Vázquez, and Yetta Gottesman

Published by HarperAudio

Yo te Salvarè

By Matt de la Peña

Narrated by Alberto Santillán

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

FAITH-BASED FICTION OR NON-FICTION

Dark Angel

By Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson

Narrated by MacLeod Andrews

Published by Tyndale House Publishers

Marriage Be Hard

By Kevin Fredericks and Melissa Fredericks

Narrated by Kevin Fredericks and Melissa Fredericks

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Part of My World

By Jodi Benson and Paige O'Hara

Foreword by Carol Traver

Narrated by Jodi Benson

Published by Tyndale House Publishers

The Prophet's Wife

By Libbie Grant

Narrated by Sophie Amoss

Published by HarperAudio

You Should Sit Down for This

Written and narrated by Tamera Mowry-Housley

Published by Hachette Audio

FANTASY

The Art of Prophecy

By Wesley Chu

Narrated by Natalie Naudus

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Cold as Hell

By Rhett C. Bruno and Jaime Castle

Narrated by Roger Clark

Published by Blackstone Publishing

Good Omens

By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett

Performed by Rebecca Front, Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Katherine Kingsley, Arthur Darvill, Peter Forbes, Gabrielle Glaister, Louis Davison, Pixie Davis, Chris Nelson, Ferdinand Frisby Williams, Adjoa Andoh, Allan Corduner, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Josh Hopkins, Lorelei King, Matt Reeves, and Lemn Sissay

Published by HarperAudio

Legends & Lattes

Written and narrated by Travis Baldree

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Monsters We Defy

By Leslye Penelope

Narrated by Shayna Small

Published by Hachette Audio

FICTION

Across a Hundred Mountains

By Reyna Grande

Narrated by Marisa Blake and Cynthia Farrell

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

The Bright Side Running Club

By Josie Lloyd

Narrated by Danielle Cohen

Published by Dreamscape Media

A House Full of Windsor

By Kristin Contino

Narrated by Barrie Kreinik

Published by Wyatt-MacKenzie Publishing

Less Is Lost

By Andrew Sean Greer

Narrated by Robert Petkoff

Published by Hachette Audio

Mad Honey

By Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan

Narrated by Carrie Coon, Key Taw, Jodi Picoult, and Jennifer Finney Boylan

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Tracy Flick Can't Win

By Tom Perrotta

Narrated by Lucy Liu, Dennis Boutsikaris, Jeremy Bobb, Ramona Young, Ali Andre Ali, and Pete Simonelli, with a full cast

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY

An Afro-Indigenous History of the United States

By Kyle T. Mays

Narrated by Shaun Taylor-Corbett

Published by Beacon Press Audio

His Name Is George Floyd

By Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa

Narrated by Dion Graham, Robert Samuels, and Toluse Olorunnipa

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

The Last Slave Ship

By Ben Raines

Narrated by Kevin R. Free

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Summer of '85

By Chris Morrow, Kevin Hart, Tara Thomas, Nicole Shelton, Charlamagne Tha God, Marc Gerald, Dave Becky, Mike Stein, Thai Randolph, Bryan Smiley, and Karen Kinney

Narrated by Kevin Hart

Published by Audible Originals

Undelivered

By Jeff Nussbaum

Narrated by Adam Gifford, Brian Bowles, Elisa Roth, Garrick Hagon, Glen McCready, Greg Lockett, James Lailey, Jeff Nussbaum, Johnny Heller, Kathleen Chalfant, Kurt Kanazawa, and Lance Blair

Published by Macmillan Audio

HUMOR

Happy-Go-Lucky

Written and narrated by David Sedaris

Published by Hachette Audio

Let's Catch Up Soon

By Sarah Cooper

Narrated by Sarah Cooper and Felip Jeremic

Published by Audible Originals

The Office BFFs

Written and narrated by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey

Published by HarperAudio

Who Do I Think I Am?

Written and narrated by Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

Published by Hachette Audio

The Wilder Widows

By Katherine Hastings

Narrated by Pamela Dillman

Published by Flyte Publishing

LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS

Flaubert's Parrot

By Julian Barnes

Narrated by Simon Vance

Published by Recorded Books, a division of RBmedia

Horse

By Geraldine Brooks

Narrated by James Fouhey, Lisa Flanagan, Graham Halstead, Katherine Littrell, and Michael Obiora

Published by Penguin Random House

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

By Victor Hugo

Translated by Isabel Florence Hapgood

Narrated by Simon Vance

Published by Oasis Audio

War and Peace

By Leo Tolstoy

Translated by Louise Maude and Aylmer Maude

Narrated by Thandiwe Newton

Published by Audible Studios

Yerba Buena

By Nina LaCour

Narrated by Julia Whelan

Published by Macmillan Audio

MIDDLE GRADE

Coraline

By Neil Gaiman

Performed by Julian Rhind-Tutt, Pixie Davies, Katherine Kingsley, Julian Clary, Jacqueline Boatswain, Kevin McNally, Adjoa Andoh, Adrian Schiller, Heather Nicol, William Parker, and Nicole Davis

Published by HarperAudio

The Door of No Return

By Kwame Alexander

Narrated by Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

Published by Hachette Audio

The Last Mapmaker

By Christina Soontornvat

Narrated by Sura Siu

Published by OrangeSky Audio

The Ogress and the Orphans

By Kelly Barnhill

Narrated by Suzanne Toren

Published by Hachette Audio

Stuntboy, in the Meantime

By Jason Reynolds

Narrated by Guy Lockard, Nile Bullock, Angel Pean, James Fouhey, Soneela Nankani, Leon Nixon, Chanté McCormick, Lamarr Gulley, and DePre Owens

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE

The 1619 Project

Created by Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine

Edited by Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman, and Jake Silverstein

Narrated by Nikole Hannah-Jones, January LaVoy, Claudia Rankine, Nikky Finney, Janina Edwards, Dorothy Roberts, Shayna Small, Terrance Hayes, Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Yusef Komunyakaa, Eve L. Ewing, Karen Chilton, Aaron Goodson, Reginald Dwayne Betts, Erin Miles, Dominic Hoffman, Adenrele Ojo, Matthew Desmond, Tyehimba Jess, Tim Seibles, Jamelle Bouie, Cornelius Eady, Minka Wiltz, Martha S. Jones, Darryl Pinckney, ZZ Packer, Carol Anderson, Tracy K. Smith, Evie Shockley, Bryan Stevenson, William DeMeritt, Jasmine Mans, Trymaine Lee, A. Van Jordan, Yaa Gyasi, Linda Villarosa, Danez Smith, Terry McMillan, Anthea Butler, Rita Dove, Camille T. Dungy, Wesley Morris, Natasha Trethewey, Joshua Bennett, Chanté McCormick, Nafissa Thompson-Spires, Ron Butler, Kevin M. Kruse, Bahni Turpin, Gregory Pardlo, Ibram X. Kendi, JD Jackson, Jason Reynolds, and Sonia Sanchez

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Acts of Violet

By Margarita Montimore

Narrated by Brittany Pressley, Amy McFadden, Dan Bittner, Fred Berman, Hillary Huber, Johnny Heller, Katharine Chin, Ramón de Ocampo, Suzanne Toren, and Alejandro Ruiz

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Butcher and the Wren

By Alaina Urquhart

Narrated by Sophie Amoss and Joe Knezevich

Published by Zando

The Many Daughters of Afong Moy

By Jamie Ford

Narrated by Jennifer Lim, Cindy Kay, Mirai, Natalie Naudus, Sura Siu, Emily Woo Zeller, Nancy Wu, and Jamie Ford

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Richard Marsh: The Beetle

By Richard Marsh

Narrated by Gunnar Cauthery, Jonathan Aris, Natalie Simpson, Andrew Wincott, and John Foley

Published by Naxos AudioBooks

Sparring Partners

By John Grisham

Narrated by Jeff Daniels, Ethan Hawke, January LaVoy, and John Grisham

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

MYSTERY

The Bangalore Detectives Club

By Harini Nagendra

Narrated by Soneela Nankani

Published by Blackstone Publishing

The Heron

By Don Winslow

Narrated by Ed Harris

Published by Audible Originals

The Maid

By Nita Prose

Narrated by Lauren Ambrose

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

The Murder of Mr. Wickham

By Claudia Gray

Narrated by Billie Fulford-Brown

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Suspect

By Scott Turow

Narrated by Helen Laser

Published by Hachette Audio

NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)

Apparently There Were Complaints

Written and narrated by Sharon Gless

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Finding Me

Written and narrated by Viola Davis

Published by HarperAudio

Hello, Molly!

Written and narrated by Molly Shannon

Published by HarperAudio

Ten Steps to Nanette

Written and narrated by Hannah Gadsby

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Waypoints

Written and narrated by Sam Heughan

Published by Hachette Audio

NON-FICTION

Davos Man

By Peter S. Goodman

Narrated by Michael David Axtell

Published by HarperAudio

Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)

By Eliot Schrefer

Narrated by Joel Froomkin, Dustin Ballard, Hope Newhouse, and Neo Cihi

Published by HarperAudio

The Ransomware Hunting Team

By Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden

Narrated by BD Wong

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Sex Lives of African Women

By Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah

Narrated by Iesha Nyree, Adenrele Ojo, Deanna Anthony, Stephanie Weeks, Joy Hooper, Lisa Reneé Pitts, Karen Murray, Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Janina Edwards, M. J. Brown, and Karla Mosley

Published by Blackstone Publishing

The Soul of the Indian: An Interpretation

By Charles Alexander Eastman (Ohiyesa)

Narrated by Shaun Taylor-Corbett

Published by Brilliance Publishing

ORIGINAL WORK

The Babysitter Lives

By Stephen Graham Jones

Narrated by Isabella Star LaBlanc and Stephen Graham Jones

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Daffodils

By Louise Beech

Narrated by Lesley Harcourt

Published by Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd

Mrs. Wickham

By Sarah Page

Narrated by Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, and a full cast

Published by Audible Originals

The River of Silver

By S. A. Chakraborty

Narrated by Soneela Nankani

Published by HarperAudio

Star Trek: Picard: No Man's Land

By Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson

Narrated by Michelle Hurd, Jeri Ryan, Jack Cutmore-Scott, John Kassir, Fred Tatasciore, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Lisa Flanagan, Gibson Frazier, Lameece Issaq, Natalie Naudus, Xe Sands, and Emily Woo Zeller

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

ROMANCE

Crushing on You

By Jen Trinh

Narrated by Emily Woo Zeller and James Chen

Published by Lyric Audiobooks

Delilah Green Doesn't Care

By Ashley Herring Blake

Narrated by Kristen DiMercurio

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Love on the Brain

By Ali Hazelwood

Narrated by Brooke Bloomingdale

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell

By Taj McCoy

Narrated by Adenrele Ojo

Published by HarperAudio

Seatmate

By Cara Bastone

Narrated by Amanda Ronconi, Zachary Webber, Josh Hurley, Carol Monda, Corey Allen, Allyson Johnson, Eric Yves Garcia, Tanya Eby, and Dina Pearlman

Published by Audible Originals

You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty

By Akwaeke Emezi

Narrated by Bahni Turpin

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

SCIENCE FICTION

How High We Go in the Dark

By Sequoia Nagamatsu

Narrated by Julia Whelan, Brian Nishii, Keisuke Hoashi, MacLeod Andrews, Jeanne Sakata, Greg Watanabe, Kurt Kanazawa, Matthew Bridges, Kotaro Watanabe, Brianna Ishibashi, Joe Knezevich, Micky Shiloah, Stephanie Komure, and Jason Culp

Published by HarperAudio

Intergalactic Exterminators, Inc

By Ash Bishop

Narrated by Scott Brick and Suzanne Elise Freeman

Published by CamCat Books

No Kindness Too Soon

By Sylvain Neuvel

Narrated by Melanie Nicholls-King, Deepti Gupta, Neil Hellegers, Gabriel Vaughan, Kathy Searle, Imani Jade Powers, Nicolette Chin, Gopal Divan, and Garrett Michael Brown

Published by Audible Originals

Noor

By Nnedi Okorafor

Narrated by Délé Ogundiran

Published by Tantor Audio, a division of RBmedia

YMIR

By Rich Larson

Narrated by Alan Medcroft

Published by Hachette Audio

SHORT STORIES/COLLECTIONS

Generation Wonder

By Barry Lyga and others

Edited by Barry Lyga

Narrated by Emily Lawrence, Jaime Lincoln Smith, Sarah Naughton, Mark Sanderlin, Ron Butler, James Anderson Foster, Jennifer Aquino, Tim Campbell, Jeanette Illidge, Ariana Delawari, Frankie Corzo, Kenny Ramos, and Eunice Wong

Published by Blackstone Publishing

Getaway

By Sally Hepworth, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Catherine Steadman, Luanne Rice, Jess Lourey, and Rumaan Alam

Narrated by Candice Moll, Shayna Small, Samara Naeymi, Jennifer Jill Araya, Carly Robins, and Fajer Al-Kaisi

Published by Brilliance Publishing

Giving the Devil His Due: A Charity Anthology

By Lee Murray, Jason Sanford, Peter Tieryas, Kelley Armstrong, Kenesha Williams, Linda D Addison, Christina Henry, Hillary Monahan, Nisi Shawl, Leanna Renee Hieber, Kaaron Warren, Stephen Graham Jones, Errick Nunnally, Angela Yuriko Smith, Dana Cameron, and Nicholas Kaufmann

Narrated by Alyssa Bresnahan, Brian Nishii, Christina Moore, Cynthia Farrell, Edoardo Ballerini, Erin Moon, Karen Chilton, Kate Forbes, Nancy Wu, Robin Miles, Samuel Roukin, and Stephanie Cozart

Published by The Pixel Project

Marriage: From the Feminine Perspective

Written, narrated, and published by Christine Mascott

Rebent Sinner

Written and narrated by Ivan Coyote

Published by ECW Press Ltd.

THRILLER/SUSPENSE

The Boys from Biloxi

By John Grisham

Narrated by Michael Beck

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Greenwich Park

By Katherine Faulkner

Narrated by Laura Kirman

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

The Island

By Adrian McKinty

Narrated by Mela Lee

Published by Hachette Audio

The Paris Apartment

By Lucy Foley

Narrated by Clare Corbett, Daphne Kouma, Julia Winwood, Sope Dirisu, Sofia Zervudachi, and Charlie Anson

Published by HarperAudio

Snowstorm in August

By Marshall Karp

Narrated by Chris Andrew Ciulla and Michael Manuel

Published by Blackstone Publishing

Where Secrets Live

By S. C. Richards

Narrated by Jennifer Jill Araya

Published by Dreamscape Media

YOUNG ADULT

Demon in the Wood Graphic Novel

By Leigh Bardugo

Narrated by Ben Barnes, Benjamin Valic, Cassandra Morris, Eason Rytter, James Fouhey, Mary McCartney, Matt Leisy, Salli Saffioti, Sean Gormley, and Tom Bromhead

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Drowned Woods

By Emily Lloyd-Jones

Narrated by Moira Quirk

Published by Hachette Audio

Love Radio

By Ebony LaDelle

Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt and JaQwan J. Kelly

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Loveless

By Alice Oseman

Narrated by Billie Fulford-Brown, Elizabeth Schenk, and Imogen Church

Published by Scholastic Audio

The Summer of Bitter and Sweet

By Jen Ferguson

Narrated by Julie Lumsden

Published by HarperAudio

YOUNG LISTENERS

A Door Made For Me

Written and narrated by Tyler Merritt

Published by Hachette Audio

Our Table

Written and narrated by Peter H. Reynolds

Published by Weston Woods Studios

Patchwork

By Matt de la Peña

Narrated by Philip Hernandez, Catherine Ho, Dion Graham, Finlay Stevenson, Arischa Conner, and Sunil Malhotra

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

When Grandfather Flew

By Patricia MacLachlan

Narrated by Katie Schorr and George Guidall

Published by Live Oak Media

Where Snow Angels Go

By Maggie O'Farrell

Narrated by Ruth Negga

Published by Dreamscape Media

ABOUT THE AUDIE AWARDS®

The Audie Awards® is the premier awards program in the United States recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Publishers and rights holders enter titles in various categories for recognition of achievement. Finalists are selected, and from that group of finalists one winner is awarded. The Audie Awards® is a registered trademark of the Audio Publishers Association. To learn more about the 2023 finalists visit https://www.audiofilemagazine.com/audies.

ABOUT THE AUDIO PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION

The Audio Publishers Association (APA) is a not-for-profit trade organization whose primary goals are to promote awareness of the audiobook industry, gather and disseminate industry statistics, encourage high production standards and represent the interests of audiobook publishers. Since 1986, the APA has worked to bring audio publishers together to increase interest in audiobooks. For more information about the APA, please visit https://www.audiopub.org/

