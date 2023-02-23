Audio Publishers Association Announces Finalists for the 2023 Audie Awards®
Edoardo Ballerini, Terry Crews, Viola Davis, Malcolm Gladwell, Kevin Hart, Ethan Hawke, Lucy Liu, Soneela Nankani, Thandiwe Newton, Billy Porter, Molly Shannon, Paul Simon, and BD Wong Among the Illustrious List of Finalists; Winners Will be Unveiled at the March 28 Gala in NYC
NEW YORK (PRWEB) February 23, 2023
Today, the Audio Publishers Association (APA) announced finalists for the 2023 Audie Awards®, the premier awards program recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Full list of finalists below. Winners across 26 competitive categories will be revealed at the Audie Awards Gala on March 28. The ceremony will be streamed to the public from Chelsea Piers' Pier Sixty in NYC.
"The Audio Publishers Association congratulates all of this year's finalists," said Ana Maria Allessi, President of the APA. "This year's finalists are representative of the immense talent in the audiobook community and beyond. From the recently crowned EGOT recipient Viola Davis to GRAMMY-winner Paul Simon to audiobook luminaries like Soneela Nankani and Edoardo Ballerini, we're proud of these multi-hyphenates who are helping shape the medium. We look forward to celebrating all of them at the March 28 gala."
2023 AUDIE AWARDS FINALISTS
AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR
The 1619 Project
Created by Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine
Edited by Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman, and Jake Silverstein
Narrated by Nikole Hannah-Jones, January LaVoy, Claudia Rankine, Nikky Finney, Janina Edwards, Dorothy Roberts, Shayna Small, Terrance Hayes, Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Yusef Komunyakaa, Eve L. Ewing, Karen Chilton, Aaron Goodson, Reginald Dwayne Betts, Erin Miles, Dominic Hoffman, Adenrele Ojo, Matthew Desmond, Tyehimba Jess, Tim Seibles, Jamelle Bouie, Cornelius Eady, Minka Wiltz, Martha S. Jones, Darryl Pinckney, ZZ Packer, Carol Anderson, Tracy K. Smith, Evie Shockley, Bryan Stevenson, William DeMeritt, Jasmine Mans, Trymaine Lee, A. Van Jordan, Yaa Gyasi, Linda Villarosa, Danez Smith, Terry McMillan, Anthea Butler, Rita Dove, Camille T. Dungy, Wesley Morris, Natasha Trethewey, Joshua Bennett, Chanté McCormick, Nafissa Thompson-Spires, Ron Butler, Kevin M. Kruse, Bahni Turpin, Gregory Pardlo, Ibram X. Kendi, JD Jackson, Jason Reynolds, and Sonia Sanchez
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Finding Me
Written and narrated by Viola Davis
Published by HarperAudio
Miracle and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon
By Malcolm Gladwell and Bruce Headlam
Narrated by Paul Simon, Malcolm Gladwell, and Bruce Headlam
Published by Pushkin Industries
Remarkably Bright Creatures
By Shelby Van Pelt
Narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie
Published by HarperAudio
Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts
Adapted by Tyler English-Beckwith
Based on the graphic novel by Rebecca Hall and Hugo Martínez
Narrated by DeWanda Wise, Chanté Adams, Jerrie Johnson, Folake Olowofoyeku, Bahni Turpin, Rhian Rees, Karen Malina White, Román Zaragoza, Alex Ubokudom, John Stewart, Blake Cooper Griffin, Tim DeKay, Katherine McNamara, Kate Steele, Matthew Wolf, André Sogliuzzo, and Saundra McClain
Published by Podium Audio
AUDIO DRAMA
1984
By George Orwell
Adapted by Anna Lea
Performed by Chris Lew Kum Hoi, Rhianne Barreto, Michael Maloney, Clare Corbett, Homer Todiwala, Jonathan Keeble, Rupert Holliday Evans, Sarah Paul, Simon Shepherd, Theo Solomon, Wayne Forester, Finnigan Morris, Hugo Whysall, Jake Turner, Jo Ashe, Katrina Cooke, Linton Tulloch, Morgan Denman, Bronwen Denman, Muriel Abehsera, and Rob Wilson
Published by Storytel Original
Clean Sweep
By Ilona Andrews
Performed by Alejandro Ruiz, Christopher Walker, Holly Adams, James Lewis, Karen Novack, Ken Jackson, Nora Achrati, Peter Holdway, Elias Khalil, Ryan Reid, and Alex Hill-Knight
Published by GraphicAudio, a division of RBmedia
Coraline
By Neil Gaiman
Performed by Julian Rhind-Tutt, Pixie Davies, Katherine Kingsley, Julian Clary, Jacqueline Boatswain, Kevin McNally, Adjoa Andoh, Adrian Schiller, Heather Nicol, William Parker, and Nicole Davis
Published by HarperAudio
Good Omens
By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett
Performed by Rebecca Front, Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Katherine Kingsley, Arthur Darvill, Peter Forbes, Gabrielle Glaister, Louis Davison, Pixie Davis, Chris Nelson, Ferdinand Frisby Williams, Adjoa Andoh, Allan Corduner, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Josh Hopkins, Lorelei King, Matt Reeves, and Lemn Sissay
Published by HarperAudio
Pipeline
By Dominique Morisseau
Performed by Sophina Brown, Eugene Byrd, Demetrius Grosse, Sharon Lawrence, X Mayo, Uyoata Udi, and Karen Malina White
Published by L.A. Theatre Works
AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR
The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man
By Paul Newman
Edited by David Rosenthal
Foreword by Melissa Newman
Afterword by Clea Newman Soderlund
Narrated by Jeff Daniels, Melissa Newman, Clea Newman Soderlund, Ari Fliakos, January LaVoy, John Rubinstein, and Emily Wachtel
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Hello, Molly!
Written and narrated by Molly Shannon
Published by HarperAudio
Left on Tenth
Written and narrated by Delia Ephron
Published by Hachette Audio
Safe, Wanted, and Loved: A Family Memoir of Mental Illness, Heartbreak, and Hope
By Patrick Dylan
Narrated by Raúl E. Esparza
Published by Snow Anselmo Press with Girl Friday Productions
Unprotected: A Memoir
Written and narrated by Billy Porter
Published by Recorded Books, a division of RBmedia
BEST FEMALE NARRATOR
Joniece Abbott-Pratt for Nightcrawling
By Leila Mottley
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
January LaVoy for Thistlefoot
By GennaRose Nethercott
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Stephanie Németh-Parker for NSFW
By Isabel Kaplan
Published by Macmillan Audio
Thandiwe Newton for War and Peace
By Leo Tolstoy
Translated by Louise Maude and Aylmer Maude
Published by Audible Studios
Rosamund Pike for The Eye of the World
By Robert Jordan
Published by Macmillan Audio
BEST MALE NARRATOR
Edoardo Ballerini for The Silent Sisters
By Robert Dugoni
Published by Brilliance Publishing
Scott Brick for Narrator
By Landon Beach
Published by Brick by Brick Audiobooks
JD Jackson for The Violin Conspiracy
By Brendan Slocumb
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Seth Numrich for Fairy Tale
By Stephen King
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
John Pirhalla for Sleepwalk
By Dan Chaon
Published by Macmillan Audio
BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT
Building a Second Brain
By Tiago Forte
Narrated by André Santana
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
The First Five: A Love Letter To Teachers
Written and narrated by Patrick Harris II
Published by Heinemann Publishing
Prep, Push, Pivot: Essential Career Strategies for Underrepresented Women
By Octavia Goredema
Narrated by Zoleka Vundla
Published by Ascent Audio, a division of Recorded Books
Sustain Your Game
By Alan Stein and Jon Sternfeld
Foreword by Rece Davis
Narrated by Alan Stein and Rece Davis
Published by Hachette Audio
Tough
Written and narrated by Terry Crews
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
EROTICA
The Dark King
By Gina L. Maxwell
Narrated by Aiden Snow and Avery Reid
Published by Recorded Books, a division of RBmedia
The Demon's Pet
By Domino Savage
Narrated by Avery Reid
Published by Blackstone Publishing
Nights of Silk and Sapphire
By Amber Jacobs
Narrated by Anastasia Watley
Published by Tantor Audio, a division of RBmedia
On the Hustle
By Adriana Herrera
Narrated by Lola James and Sean Crisden
Published by HarperAudio
Personal
By Alexandria House
Narrated by Jakobi Diem and Wesleigh Siobhan
Published by Pink Cashmere Publishing
Temper Me
By Alexandria House
Narrated by Jakobi Diem and Adenrele Ojo
Published by Audible Originals
ESPAÑOL - SPANISH LANGUAGE
¡Primera caída! El enmascarado de terciopelo
By Diego Mejía Eguiluz
Narrated by Noé Velázquez
Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial México
Cake Una Historia de Amor
By J. Bengtsson
Narrated by M. Bella and Sebastian Leon
Published by Sirena Audiobooks Production
Gastrosofía
By Cristina Macía and Eduardo Infante
Narrated by Ana María Muñoz
Published by BookaVivo, a division of RBmedia
Velorio
By Xavier Navarro Aquino
Narrated by Diana Pou, Vico Ortiz, María Victoria Martínez, Gil René Rodríguez, Jesús E. Martínez, Gabriel S. Rivera Vázquez, and Yetta Gottesman
Published by HarperAudio
Yo te Salvarè
By Matt de la Peña
Narrated by Alberto Santillán
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
FAITH-BASED FICTION OR NON-FICTION
Dark Angel
By Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson
Narrated by MacLeod Andrews
Published by Tyndale House Publishers
Marriage Be Hard
By Kevin Fredericks and Melissa Fredericks
Narrated by Kevin Fredericks and Melissa Fredericks
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Part of My World
By Jodi Benson and Paige O'Hara
Foreword by Carol Traver
Narrated by Jodi Benson
Published by Tyndale House Publishers
The Prophet's Wife
By Libbie Grant
Narrated by Sophie Amoss
Published by HarperAudio
You Should Sit Down for This
Written and narrated by Tamera Mowry-Housley
Published by Hachette Audio
FANTASY
The Art of Prophecy
By Wesley Chu
Narrated by Natalie Naudus
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Cold as Hell
By Rhett C. Bruno and Jaime Castle
Narrated by Roger Clark
Published by Blackstone Publishing
Good Omens
By Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett
Performed by Rebecca Front, Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Katherine Kingsley, Arthur Darvill, Peter Forbes, Gabrielle Glaister, Louis Davison, Pixie Davis, Chris Nelson, Ferdinand Frisby Williams, Adjoa Andoh, Allan Corduner, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Josh Hopkins, Lorelei King, Matt Reeves, and Lemn Sissay
Published by HarperAudio
Legends & Lattes
Written and narrated by Travis Baldree
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Monsters We Defy
By Leslye Penelope
Narrated by Shayna Small
Published by Hachette Audio
FICTION
Across a Hundred Mountains
By Reyna Grande
Narrated by Marisa Blake and Cynthia Farrell
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
The Bright Side Running Club
By Josie Lloyd
Narrated by Danielle Cohen
Published by Dreamscape Media
A House Full of Windsor
By Kristin Contino
Narrated by Barrie Kreinik
Published by Wyatt-MacKenzie Publishing
Less Is Lost
By Andrew Sean Greer
Narrated by Robert Petkoff
Published by Hachette Audio
Mad Honey
By Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
Narrated by Carrie Coon, Key Taw, Jodi Picoult, and Jennifer Finney Boylan
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Tracy Flick Can't Win
By Tom Perrotta
Narrated by Lucy Liu, Dennis Boutsikaris, Jeremy Bobb, Ramona Young, Ali Andre Ali, and Pete Simonelli, with a full cast
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY
An Afro-Indigenous History of the United States
By Kyle T. Mays
Narrated by Shaun Taylor-Corbett
Published by Beacon Press Audio
His Name Is George Floyd
By Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa
Narrated by Dion Graham, Robert Samuels, and Toluse Olorunnipa
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
The Last Slave Ship
By Ben Raines
Narrated by Kevin R. Free
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Summer of '85
By Chris Morrow, Kevin Hart, Tara Thomas, Nicole Shelton, Charlamagne Tha God, Marc Gerald, Dave Becky, Mike Stein, Thai Randolph, Bryan Smiley, and Karen Kinney
Narrated by Kevin Hart
Published by Audible Originals
Undelivered
By Jeff Nussbaum
Narrated by Adam Gifford, Brian Bowles, Elisa Roth, Garrick Hagon, Glen McCready, Greg Lockett, James Lailey, Jeff Nussbaum, Johnny Heller, Kathleen Chalfant, Kurt Kanazawa, and Lance Blair
Published by Macmillan Audio
HUMOR
Happy-Go-Lucky
Written and narrated by David Sedaris
Published by Hachette Audio
Let's Catch Up Soon
By Sarah Cooper
Narrated by Sarah Cooper and Felip Jeremic
Published by Audible Originals
The Office BFFs
Written and narrated by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey
Published by HarperAudio
Who Do I Think I Am?
Written and narrated by Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
Published by Hachette Audio
The Wilder Widows
By Katherine Hastings
Narrated by Pamela Dillman
Published by Flyte Publishing
LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS
Flaubert's Parrot
By Julian Barnes
Narrated by Simon Vance
Published by Recorded Books, a division of RBmedia
Horse
By Geraldine Brooks
Narrated by James Fouhey, Lisa Flanagan, Graham Halstead, Katherine Littrell, and Michael Obiora
Published by Penguin Random House
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
By Victor Hugo
Translated by Isabel Florence Hapgood
Narrated by Simon Vance
Published by Oasis Audio
War and Peace
By Leo Tolstoy
Translated by Louise Maude and Aylmer Maude
Narrated by Thandiwe Newton
Published by Audible Studios
Yerba Buena
By Nina LaCour
Narrated by Julia Whelan
Published by Macmillan Audio
MIDDLE GRADE
Coraline
By Neil Gaiman
Performed by Julian Rhind-Tutt, Pixie Davies, Katherine Kingsley, Julian Clary, Jacqueline Boatswain, Kevin McNally, Adjoa Andoh, Adrian Schiller, Heather Nicol, William Parker, and Nicole Davis
Published by HarperAudio
The Door of No Return
By Kwame Alexander
Narrated by Kobna Holdbrook-Smith
Published by Hachette Audio
The Last Mapmaker
By Christina Soontornvat
Narrated by Sura Siu
Published by OrangeSky Audio
The Ogress and the Orphans
By Kelly Barnhill
Narrated by Suzanne Toren
Published by Hachette Audio
Stuntboy, in the Meantime
By Jason Reynolds
Narrated by Guy Lockard, Nile Bullock, Angel Pean, James Fouhey, Soneela Nankani, Leon Nixon, Chanté McCormick, Lamarr Gulley, and DePre Owens
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE
The 1619 Project
Created by Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine
Edited by Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman, and Jake Silverstein
Narrated by Nikole Hannah-Jones, January LaVoy, Claudia Rankine, Nikky Finney, Janina Edwards, Dorothy Roberts, Shayna Small, Terrance Hayes, Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Yusef Komunyakaa, Eve L. Ewing, Karen Chilton, Aaron Goodson, Reginald Dwayne Betts, Erin Miles, Dominic Hoffman, Adenrele Ojo, Matthew Desmond, Tyehimba Jess, Tim Seibles, Jamelle Bouie, Cornelius Eady, Minka Wiltz, Martha S. Jones, Darryl Pinckney, ZZ Packer, Carol Anderson, Tracy K. Smith, Evie Shockley, Bryan Stevenson, William DeMeritt, Jasmine Mans, Trymaine Lee, A. Van Jordan, Yaa Gyasi, Linda Villarosa, Danez Smith, Terry McMillan, Anthea Butler, Rita Dove, Camille T. Dungy, Wesley Morris, Natasha Trethewey, Joshua Bennett, Chanté McCormick, Nafissa Thompson-Spires, Ron Butler, Kevin M. Kruse, Bahni Turpin, Gregory Pardlo, Ibram X. Kendi, JD Jackson, Jason Reynolds, and Sonia Sanchez
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Acts of Violet
By Margarita Montimore
Narrated by Brittany Pressley, Amy McFadden, Dan Bittner, Fred Berman, Hillary Huber, Johnny Heller, Katharine Chin, Ramón de Ocampo, Suzanne Toren, and Alejandro Ruiz
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Butcher and the Wren
By Alaina Urquhart
Narrated by Sophie Amoss and Joe Knezevich
Published by Zando
The Many Daughters of Afong Moy
By Jamie Ford
Narrated by Jennifer Lim, Cindy Kay, Mirai, Natalie Naudus, Sura Siu, Emily Woo Zeller, Nancy Wu, and Jamie Ford
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Richard Marsh: The Beetle
By Richard Marsh
Narrated by Gunnar Cauthery, Jonathan Aris, Natalie Simpson, Andrew Wincott, and John Foley
Published by Naxos AudioBooks
Sparring Partners
By John Grisham
Narrated by Jeff Daniels, Ethan Hawke, January LaVoy, and John Grisham
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
MYSTERY
The Bangalore Detectives Club
By Harini Nagendra
Narrated by Soneela Nankani
Published by Blackstone Publishing
The Heron
By Don Winslow
Narrated by Ed Harris
Published by Audible Originals
The Maid
By Nita Prose
Narrated by Lauren Ambrose
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
The Murder of Mr. Wickham
By Claudia Gray
Narrated by Billie Fulford-Brown
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Suspect
By Scott Turow
Narrated by Helen Laser
Published by Hachette Audio
NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)
Apparently There Were Complaints
Written and narrated by Sharon Gless
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Finding Me
Written and narrated by Viola Davis
Published by HarperAudio
Hello, Molly!
Written and narrated by Molly Shannon
Published by HarperAudio
Ten Steps to Nanette
Written and narrated by Hannah Gadsby
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Waypoints
Written and narrated by Sam Heughan
Published by Hachette Audio
NON-FICTION
Davos Man
By Peter S. Goodman
Narrated by Michael David Axtell
Published by HarperAudio
Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)
By Eliot Schrefer
Narrated by Joel Froomkin, Dustin Ballard, Hope Newhouse, and Neo Cihi
Published by HarperAudio
The Ransomware Hunting Team
By Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden
Narrated by BD Wong
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Sex Lives of African Women
By Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah
Narrated by Iesha Nyree, Adenrele Ojo, Deanna Anthony, Stephanie Weeks, Joy Hooper, Lisa Reneé Pitts, Karen Murray, Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Janina Edwards, M. J. Brown, and Karla Mosley
Published by Blackstone Publishing
The Soul of the Indian: An Interpretation
By Charles Alexander Eastman (Ohiyesa)
Narrated by Shaun Taylor-Corbett
Published by Brilliance Publishing
ORIGINAL WORK
The Babysitter Lives
By Stephen Graham Jones
Narrated by Isabella Star LaBlanc and Stephen Graham Jones
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Daffodils
By Louise Beech
Narrated by Lesley Harcourt
Published by Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd
Mrs. Wickham
By Sarah Page
Narrated by Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, and a full cast
Published by Audible Originals
The River of Silver
By S. A. Chakraborty
Narrated by Soneela Nankani
Published by HarperAudio
Star Trek: Picard: No Man's Land
By Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson
Narrated by Michelle Hurd, Jeri Ryan, Jack Cutmore-Scott, John Kassir, Fred Tatasciore, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Lisa Flanagan, Gibson Frazier, Lameece Issaq, Natalie Naudus, Xe Sands, and Emily Woo Zeller
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
ROMANCE
Crushing on You
By Jen Trinh
Narrated by Emily Woo Zeller and James Chen
Published by Lyric Audiobooks
Delilah Green Doesn't Care
By Ashley Herring Blake
Narrated by Kristen DiMercurio
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Love on the Brain
By Ali Hazelwood
Narrated by Brooke Bloomingdale
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell
By Taj McCoy
Narrated by Adenrele Ojo
Published by HarperAudio
Seatmate
By Cara Bastone
Narrated by Amanda Ronconi, Zachary Webber, Josh Hurley, Carol Monda, Corey Allen, Allyson Johnson, Eric Yves Garcia, Tanya Eby, and Dina Pearlman
Published by Audible Originals
You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty
By Akwaeke Emezi
Narrated by Bahni Turpin
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
SCIENCE FICTION
How High We Go in the Dark
By Sequoia Nagamatsu
Narrated by Julia Whelan, Brian Nishii, Keisuke Hoashi, MacLeod Andrews, Jeanne Sakata, Greg Watanabe, Kurt Kanazawa, Matthew Bridges, Kotaro Watanabe, Brianna Ishibashi, Joe Knezevich, Micky Shiloah, Stephanie Komure, and Jason Culp
Published by HarperAudio
Intergalactic Exterminators, Inc
By Ash Bishop
Narrated by Scott Brick and Suzanne Elise Freeman
Published by CamCat Books
No Kindness Too Soon
By Sylvain Neuvel
Narrated by Melanie Nicholls-King, Deepti Gupta, Neil Hellegers, Gabriel Vaughan, Kathy Searle, Imani Jade Powers, Nicolette Chin, Gopal Divan, and Garrett Michael Brown
Published by Audible Originals
Noor
By Nnedi Okorafor
Narrated by Délé Ogundiran
Published by Tantor Audio, a division of RBmedia
YMIR
By Rich Larson
Narrated by Alan Medcroft
Published by Hachette Audio
SHORT STORIES/COLLECTIONS
Generation Wonder
By Barry Lyga and others
Edited by Barry Lyga
Narrated by Emily Lawrence, Jaime Lincoln Smith, Sarah Naughton, Mark Sanderlin, Ron Butler, James Anderson Foster, Jennifer Aquino, Tim Campbell, Jeanette Illidge, Ariana Delawari, Frankie Corzo, Kenny Ramos, and Eunice Wong
Published by Blackstone Publishing
Getaway
By Sally Hepworth, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Catherine Steadman, Luanne Rice, Jess Lourey, and Rumaan Alam
Narrated by Candice Moll, Shayna Small, Samara Naeymi, Jennifer Jill Araya, Carly Robins, and Fajer Al-Kaisi
Published by Brilliance Publishing
Giving the Devil His Due: A Charity Anthology
By Lee Murray, Jason Sanford, Peter Tieryas, Kelley Armstrong, Kenesha Williams, Linda D Addison, Christina Henry, Hillary Monahan, Nisi Shawl, Leanna Renee Hieber, Kaaron Warren, Stephen Graham Jones, Errick Nunnally, Angela Yuriko Smith, Dana Cameron, and Nicholas Kaufmann
Narrated by Alyssa Bresnahan, Brian Nishii, Christina Moore, Cynthia Farrell, Edoardo Ballerini, Erin Moon, Karen Chilton, Kate Forbes, Nancy Wu, Robin Miles, Samuel Roukin, and Stephanie Cozart
Published by The Pixel Project
Marriage: From the Feminine Perspective
Written, narrated, and published by Christine Mascott
Rebent Sinner
Written and narrated by Ivan Coyote
Published by ECW Press Ltd.
THRILLER/SUSPENSE
The Boys from Biloxi
By John Grisham
Narrated by Michael Beck
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Greenwich Park
By Katherine Faulkner
Narrated by Laura Kirman
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
The Island
By Adrian McKinty
Narrated by Mela Lee
Published by Hachette Audio
The Paris Apartment
By Lucy Foley
Narrated by Clare Corbett, Daphne Kouma, Julia Winwood, Sope Dirisu, Sofia Zervudachi, and Charlie Anson
Published by HarperAudio
Snowstorm in August
By Marshall Karp
Narrated by Chris Andrew Ciulla and Michael Manuel
Published by Blackstone Publishing
Where Secrets Live
By S. C. Richards
Narrated by Jennifer Jill Araya
Published by Dreamscape Media
YOUNG ADULT
Demon in the Wood Graphic Novel
By Leigh Bardugo
Narrated by Ben Barnes, Benjamin Valic, Cassandra Morris, Eason Rytter, James Fouhey, Mary McCartney, Matt Leisy, Salli Saffioti, Sean Gormley, and Tom Bromhead
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Drowned Woods
By Emily Lloyd-Jones
Narrated by Moira Quirk
Published by Hachette Audio
Love Radio
By Ebony LaDelle
Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt and JaQwan J. Kelly
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Loveless
By Alice Oseman
Narrated by Billie Fulford-Brown, Elizabeth Schenk, and Imogen Church
Published by Scholastic Audio
The Summer of Bitter and Sweet
By Jen Ferguson
Narrated by Julie Lumsden
Published by HarperAudio
YOUNG LISTENERS
A Door Made For Me
Written and narrated by Tyler Merritt
Published by Hachette Audio
Our Table
Written and narrated by Peter H. Reynolds
Published by Weston Woods Studios
Patchwork
By Matt de la Peña
Narrated by Philip Hernandez, Catherine Ho, Dion Graham, Finlay Stevenson, Arischa Conner, and Sunil Malhotra
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
When Grandfather Flew
By Patricia MacLachlan
Narrated by Katie Schorr and George Guidall
Published by Live Oak Media
Where Snow Angels Go
By Maggie O'Farrell
Narrated by Ruth Negga
Published by Dreamscape Media
ABOUT THE AUDIE AWARDS®
The Audie Awards® is the premier awards program in the United States recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Publishers and rights holders enter titles in various categories for recognition of achievement. Finalists are selected, and from that group of finalists one winner is awarded. The Audie Awards® is a registered trademark of the Audio Publishers Association. To learn more about the 2023 finalists visit https://www.audiofilemagazine.com/audies.
ABOUT THE AUDIO PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION
The Audio Publishers Association (APA) is a not-for-profit trade organization whose primary goals are to promote awareness of the audiobook industry, gather and disseminate industry statistics, encourage high production standards and represent the interests of audiobook publishers. Since 1986, the APA has worked to bring audio publishers together to increase interest in audiobooks. For more information about the APA, please visit https://www.audiopub.org/
