Success Story: Popular Swimsuit Brand Moana Celebrates 69% Growth for Instagram Opt-Ins

Austin, TX, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justuno, a leading website conversion optimization platform alongside Gatsby, an influencer marketing platform, and Andzen, a lifecycle marketing agency, announced the results of their latest collaboration.

Moana, a top Australian swimwear brand, has been working with Andzen to unlock the full potential of its strong social media presence through these two marketing technology platforms in an effort to grow its affiliate network. Using automation and the integration of these tools, Moana was able to easily implement an all-new acquisition strategy to acquire new customers.

For website visitors, an all-new opt-in experience greeted them, introducing Moana's newsletter. With a new field on their signup form, Moana saw 69% of those opting into emails also enter their Instagram handle. Shoppers from this redesigned email marketing campaign converted at 24X the industry average, according to email marketing provider, Klaviyo.

Justuno and Andzen are long-time partners who focus on creating 1:1 experiences for Shopify & Shopify Plus brands to elevate their websites and the customer journey.

Justuno and Gatsby are integrated technology partners whose platforms work together to automate the process of Instagram and TikTok handling everything from initial opt-ins to profile qualification, program acceptance, and subsequent messaging.

Justuno's Director of Sales & Partnerships, Derek Booth, had this to say about Moana's recent success:

"The results Moana was able to achieve is a testament to the power of an integrated MarTech stack and strong agency collaboration for DTC brands. We aim to make it easier for our customers to leverage the first and zero-party data they're collecting on-site, and our partnership with Gatsby is just one of the many ways we're doing that. I'm proud that elite agencies like Andzen use Justuno in their recommended tech stack for clients as the industry standard for website and conversion optimization."

###



Justuno is the premiere website conversion platform, built to create long-lasting customer relationships, increase marketing ROI, and scale your business through tailored visitor experiences that convert. Justuno empowers marketers through automation, advanced analytics, and proprietary visitor tracking so they can provide customers with the ultimate online experience.

Jane Serra Justuno 718-938-2785 jane@justuno.com