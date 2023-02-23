Demand for Adaptogens Market is Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 7.3%| Size, Growth Analysis And Outlook Across By 2031

With growing consumer awareness about the several health benefits of adaptogens its demand is expected to increase rapidly in coming years.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Adaptogens Market generated $10.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $20.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global adaptogens market based on source, end use, application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The major players analyzed for global Adaptogens Industry are Dabur India Ltd, Emami Limited, kairali ayurvedic group, Himalaya Wellness, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd, Unilever, ENOMARK BIOTECH (ENOMARK HEALTHCARE), Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Givaudan International SA (NATUREX S.A.), PLT Health Solutions, and INDENA S.P.A.

Adaptogen herbs such as ashwagandha grows in the desert and rhodiola rosea in the Andes Mountains' highest peaks. Ingredients such as ashwagandha, rhodiola rosea, and holy basil have been linked to a variety of health benefits, including ashwagandha's ability to improve sleep and mental performance. These are easily available to customers in stores as well as online in different forms.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for 31.7% in the global adaptogen market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, North America and Europe are expected to possess the highest CAGRs of 8.0% and 7.7% respectively, owing to rise in health & fitness concerns among people and the increase in the popularity of adaptogens and their health benefits in these regions. With the Adaptogens Market Growth in consumer awareness about the several health benefits of adaptogen, its demand is expected to increase rapidly in Adaptogens Market Trends.

Depending on end use, the market is fragmented into powder, capsules, tea & beverage, and others. Among these, the conventional occupied the major Adaptogens Market Share, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to its numerous benefits such as it is easy to blend with various liquids including milk, water, and coffee.

