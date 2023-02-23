The Government of Canada and Nova Scotia Reach Agreement in Principle to Improve Health Services for Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's universal, accessible and publicly funded healthcare is a point of pride for Canadians. However, health workers across Canada are under enormous strain to deliver the care that Canadian patients deserve. Immediate, collaborative, action is needed to deliver better health care for Canadians.

On February 7, 2023, the Government of Canada announced an investment of $198.6 billion over 10 years, including $46.2 billion in new funding, to improve health care services for Canadians. This funding includes an immediate, unconditional $2 billion Canada Health Transfer (CHT) top-up to address immediate pressures on the health care system.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Government of Nova Scotia are taking the next step by announcing an agreement in principle for a shared plan that will invest $4.81 billion in federal funding over 10 years in Nova Scotia, including $1.01 billion for a new bilateral agreement focusing on the shared health care priorities and $52 million through the immediate, one-time CHT top-up to address urgent needs, especially in pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms, and long wait times for surgeries. This is in addition to the current annual CHT funding. This will further help provide Nova Scotians with improvements in health care that includes:

access to high-quality family health services when they need them, including in rural and remote areas, and for underserved communities;

a resilient and supported health workforce that provides them high-quality, effective, and safe health care services;

access to timely, equitable, and quality mental health, substance use and addictions services; and

access to their own electronic health information that is shared between the health professionals they consult.

Helping Canadians age with dignity, closer to home, with access to home care or care in a safe long-term care facility is another shared health priority where collaborative work is already underway.

By reaching an agreement in principle, Canada and Nova Scotia are committing to the plan laid out on February 7, 2023, which includes shared commitments to collect, use and share health information and to inform Canadians of their progress with key common headline indicators. Work will now begin on a bilateral agreement based on an initial 3-year action plan that will detail targets, timelines and additional common indicators related shared health priorities in each jurisdiction.

As part of this collaborative health plan, Canada will work with Nova Scotia to streamline foreign credential recognition for internationally educated health professionals and advance labour mobility for key health professionals. Furthermore, Nova Scotia commits to an integrated, inclusive approach to investments in health service teams, the health workforce, and data and digital tools that will help to meet the health and mental health needs of Canadians.

We will fulfill our shared responsibility to uphold the Canada Health Act that protects Canadians' access to health care that is based on need and not ability to pay. We recognize the right of Indigenous Peoples to fair and equal access to quality and culturally safe health services free from racism and discrimination anywhere in Canada.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we showed that we can work together to tackle big challenges. We will work to deliver outcomes for Canadians and improve the health care system that Canadians value and depend on.

Quotes

"Today's agreement in principle with Nova Scotia is an opportunity to continue our collaboration and improve the experience of health workers and those they care for. It will modernize our health care system, improve access to family health services and mental health services, reduce surgical backlogs and support health workers. Better quality of care means helping Canadians live longer, healthier lives."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Today's agreement in principle with Nova Scotia builds on our shared objective of ensuring all Canadians, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay, can access the care they need, when they need it. Our government will continue to work with our partners across the country to build a better health care system."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Mental health is health, and through this agreement in principle, we will be working with Nova Scotia to integrate mental health and substance use care as a full and equal part of our universal health care system. This agreement will help to provide greater access to mental health services, reduce substance use harms, and lower stigma. Together, we must ensure that all Canadians have access to supports and services for their mental health and well-being – when they need them, wherever they need them."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

"We are already working to transform Nova Scotia's healthcare system so it better serves the people who rely on it. We're making investments in primary healthcare and in better mental health and addictions supports. We're also investing in technology so our healthcare workers can spend their time with patients, not logging into outdated systems. We appreciate the federal government's partnership and look forward to seeing what we're able to accomplish, together."

The Honourable Tim Houston

Premier of Nova Scotia

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada