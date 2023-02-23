Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Research Report 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global dementia and Alzheimer's disease treatment market is expected to grow at impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028.

The increasing cases of Alzheimer's and dementia coupled with growing awareness regarding the diseases are bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, elderly population are more prone to such diseases due to growing age, which in turn, is expected to positively impact the growth of market.

Also, upsurge in R&D activities associated with disease, the introduction of new and innovative technologies and drugs, and increasing government initiatives such as investments, awareness programmes are expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years. For instance, in 2022, a new initiative by McGill University's Dementia Education Program received funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada to raise awareness of dementia and promote dementia-inclusive communities.

The global dementia and Alzheimer's disease treatment market is segmented into drug class, distribution channel, company and region. Based on drug class, the market is categorized into cholinergic/cholinesterase (ChE) inhibitors, memantine, and combination drugs. Out of these, the cholinergic/cholinesterase (ChE) inhibitor segment dominates the dementia and Alzheimer's disease market.

This is accredited to fact that it is first line of treatment for AD and most widely prescribed drug for the treatment. In addition, the drug is very effective for treating mild to severe dementia, which is contributing to the increasing growth of the segment.

The memantine segment is further expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is ascribed to its suitability in cholinergic/cholinesterase inhibitors intolerant patients suffering from AD.

Major players operating in the global dementia and Alzheimer's disease treatment market include Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Corium, Inc.

The companies are adopting new strategies in order to stay competitive in the market. Rising competitiveness is anticipated to drive innovation in the market, thereby helping the industry to solve existing challenges and meet the needs of the market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of global dementia and Alzheimer's disease treatment market from 2018 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global dementia and Alzheimer's disease treatment market from 2022 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028.

To classify and forecast global dementia and Alzheimer's disease treatment market based on drug class, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global dementia and Alzheimer's disease treatment market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global dementia and Alzheimer's disease treatment market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global dementia and Alzheimer's disease treatment market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global dementia and Alzheimer's disease treatment market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global dementia and Alzheimer's disease treatment market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview of the Market

3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations

3.3. Overview of Key Market Players

3.4. Overview of Key Regions/Countries

3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, Trends

4. Voice of Customer

5. Clinical Trial Analysis

5.1. Ongoing Clinical Trials

5.2. Completed Clinical Trials

5.3. Terminated Clinical Trials

5.4. Breakdown of Pipeline, By Development Phase

5.5. Breakdown of Pipeline, By Status

5.6. Breakdown of Pipeline, By Study Type

5.7. Breakdown of Pipeline, By Country

5.8. Clinical Trials Heat Map

6. Global Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Drug Class (Cholinergic/ Cholinesterase (ChE) Inhibitors [Donepezil, Galantamine, Rivastigmine], Memantine, Combination Drugs [Memantine & Donepezil]

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies)

6.2.3. By Company (2022)

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7. Asia-Pacific Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Drug Class

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

7.3.2. India Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

7.3.3. Australia Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

7.3.4. Japan Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

7.3.5. South Korea Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

8. Europe Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Drug Class

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

8.3.2. Germany Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

8.3.3. United Kingdom Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

8.3.4. Italy Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

8.3.5. Spain Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

9. North America Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Drug Class

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

9.3.2. Mexico Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

9.3.3. Canada Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

10. South America Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Drug Class

10.2.2. By Distribution Channel

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Drug Class

11.2.2. By Distribution Channel

11.2.3. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

11.3.3. UAE Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Outlook

