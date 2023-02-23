Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Major players in the water purifiers market are Xiaomi, Livpure, LG Electronics, Unilever N.V, Panasonic Corporation, Kinetico Inc, Aquatech International LLC, GE Appliances, A.O. Smith Corporation, and Whirlpool Corporation.

The global water purifiers market will grow from $30.25 billion in 2022 to $32.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The water purifiers market is expected to grow to $43.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The water purifiers market consists of sales of reverse osmosis (RO) water purifiers, ultraviolet water purifiers, gravity-based water purifiers, and other water purifiers.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Water purifiers are the devices used to purify water from biological contaminants, toxins, harmful chemicals & gases, and other impurities such as solid particles so that it can be safe for drinking. It also decreases the level of hazardous pollutants in it and makes it suitable for industries before releasing it into the water bodies.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the water purifiers market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the water purifiers market.

The regions covered in the water purifiers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main technology types of water purifiers are RO water purifiers, UV water purifiers, and gravity-based water purifiers.A UV water purifier uses a germicidal ultraviolet wavelength to kill bacteria, viruses, and cysts (like Cryptosporidium and Giardia).

UV radiation with a wavelength of 254 nm disrupts the DNA of pathogenic microorganisms, preventing them from reproducing.Bacteria cannot spread disease through drinking water because of ultraviolet light.

The various water purifier devices are wall-mounted, countertop, tabletop, faucet-mounted, and under-the-sink (UTS) which are categorized into portable and non-portable water purifiers. The products are distributed through retail stores, direct sales, and online distribution channels that are used by industrial, commercial, and household end-users.

The scarcity of safe water is contributing to the growth of the water purifier market. According to the United States National Ocean Service, about 97.0% of the water on earth is salt water and the remaining 3.0% is available in the form of ice, vapor, groundwater, and freshwater sources. Factors such as growing industrialization, urbanization, and increased population are contaminating water with harmful contaminants. Contaminants in water can be found in the form of disinfection by-products, solvents and pesticides, arsenic, and others. Also, depleting water sources further adds to the safe water crisis across the globe. Water must be treated or purified before use and this is done by the water purifiers. In October 2020, according to a water quality report published by the Center for American Progress, more than 80,000 miles of rivers and streams are labelled as impaired due to nutrient pollution, and over 2.5 million acres of ponds, reservoirs and lakes are unsafe due to nutrient pollution in US. Therefore, the rise in the scarcity of safe water is expected to boost the demand for water purifiers over the forthcoming years.

High maintenance and equipment cost is expected to hinder the growth of the water purifier market during the period.The average cost of water purifiers ranges from USD 100 to $2,773 depending on the model and it needs repeated maintenance, especially in the case of Reverse Osmosis Purifiers which require maintenance every 3 to 12 months depending on the usage of water.

The maintenance cost ranges from USD 120 to USD 750, which cannot be afforded by the people living in rural areas or those belonging to the under the poverty range population. Consequently, high equipment and maintenance cost is anticipated to hinder the growth of water purifiers.

The increased usage of internet of things technology (IoT) enabled water purifier is an emerging trend in the water purifiers market.The Internet of Things is a network that contains interrelated physical components which can be accessed using the internet for collecting and exchanging data.

In water purifiers, the Internet of things is used to give information on the water quality, life of the filters, total dissolved solids levels, and service support.For instance, MI (Xiaomi), a Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently launched the Mi Smart Purifier which is app-enabled and can be linked to the Xiaomi Home app.

The app gives the data of total dissolved solids (TDS), and remaining filter life. Most of the recent products nowadays are enabled by the internet of things, so it is expected to be an emerging trend in the water purifiers market.

In January 2020, Dupont, an American company, acquired Desalitech an Israel-based Desalination Corporation, which uses a technology named closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) for an undisclosed amount.Dupont aims to improve the reuse of wastewater and the acquisition will bring the CCRO technology to the company and will reduce the cost of the water life cycle and promote 95% percent of its recovery.

It will support the business strategy of Dupont in accelerating productivity through the introduction of this innovative technology. Desalitech is a global leader in reverse osmosis whose patented technology is widely used in municipalities and industries because it offers a high recovery rate with minimal manpower and cost.

The countries covered in the water purifiers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The water purifiers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides water purifiers market statistics, including water purifiers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a water purifiers market share, detailed water purifiers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the water purifiers industry. This water purifiers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

