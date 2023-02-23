City of Broken Bow Achieves Oklahoma Film Friendly Certification

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), in conjunction with the City of Broken Bow and the Broken Bow Area Chamber of Commerce, is proud to announce the city has achieved film friendly certification after completing the requirements for OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program.

“I’m so happy we have finally completed this certification, and I want to thank everyone who helped us get it completed,” said Broken Bow Area Chamber of Commerce and McCurtain County Tourism Authority Executive Director Charity O’Donnell. “We look forward to further showcasing the Broken Bow area to the state’s film and television industry.”

Broken Bow is an oasis of rich historical sites, nature and beauty in Southeast Oklahoma. Home to Beavers Bend State Park, among a variety of other national refuges and environments, this popular year-round travel destination and film friendly community offers breathtaking scenery nestled between the Kiamichi and Ouachita Mountains. Broken Bow has previously welcomed filming from HGTV’s “Cabin Hunters,” Lifetime’s “Love at First Sight,” Animal Planet’s “Finding Big Foot” and Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Dallas.”

“Broken Bow has become the first community in McCurtain County to achieve certification through our Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program,” said OF+MO Director Jeanette Stanton. “We’re thrilled to welcome their participation and further expand our network.”

For more information on filming in the City of Broken Bow, visit brokenbowareachamber.com.

For more information on OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program, including a list of certified film friendly communities, visit okfilmmusic.org/filmfriendly. Click here for photos of film friendly locations in Broken Bow.

