KENTECH's Patented Technology Helped the Chicago Police Department Hire Over 900 new Officers in 2022
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, KENTECH, a global provider of intelligent background investigative
technology, announced that its technology helped the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to hire
over 900 new officers in 2022, nearly doubling the number of new hires for the other two largest
police departments, New York and Los Angeles combined.
The CPD has been using KENTECH's patented technology, ClarityIQ, to streamline its hiring
process, making it faster and more efficient while ensuring the highest levels of accuracy and
security. The technology has allowed the CPD to quickly and thoroughly screen candidates,
reducing the time it takes to fill open positions and allowing the department to respond to the
needs of the community more quickly.
"We are honored to be a part of the effort to increase the strength of the Chicago Police
Department," said Kenneth Coats, CEO of KENTECH. "Our technology and professional
investigative team provides the Chicago Police Department with fast and comprehensive
background investigations on new applicant candidates to help meet the new demand of law
enforcement attrition. Our solution enables them to make informed hiring decisions and build a
strong, diverse force to better serve our community."
The CPD has been able to increase the speed and accuracy of its candidate background
investigations, leading to a significant reduction in the time it takes to fill open positions. The
technology has also been instrumental in helping the department attract a highly qualified and
diverse pool of candidates, as well as helping to promote transparency and accountability in the
hiring process. “With many departments facing big budget cuts, and attrition, Chicago Police
Department has also had one of the best attrition rates of less than five percent among other
major city police agencies. Our screening process helps ensure retention and that these highly
selected candidates are ultimately aligned with CPD’s mission,” said Kenneth Coats.
About KENTECH
KENTECH is a global provider of intelligent background investigative solutions serving clients
across both the private and public sectors. With a commitment to delivering the highest quality
solutions, KENTECH provides its clients with a comprehensive and secure platform for
conducting background investigations.
