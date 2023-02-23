KENTECH's Patented Technology Helped the Chicago Police Department Hire Over 900 new Officers in 2022

We Do Not Have Clients, We Have Partners INTELLIGENT BACKGROUND INVESTIGATIONS.

KENTECH's Patented Technology Helped the Chicago Police Department Nearly Doubled Their new Hires over LA and NYC Police Department Which are the Largest

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, KENTECH, a global provider of intelligent background investigative

technology, announced that its technology helped the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to hire

over 900 new officers in 2022, nearly doubling the number of new hires for the other two largest

police departments, New York and Los Angeles combined.

The CPD has been using KENTECH's patented technology, ClarityIQ, to streamline its hiring

process, making it faster and more efficient while ensuring the highest levels of accuracy and

security. The technology has allowed the CPD to quickly and thoroughly screen candidates,

reducing the time it takes to fill open positions and allowing the department to respond to the

needs of the community more quickly.

"We are honored to be a part of the effort to increase the strength of the Chicago Police

Department," said Kenneth Coats, CEO of KENTECH. "Our technology and professional

investigative team provides the Chicago Police Department with fast and comprehensive

background investigations on new applicant candidates to help meet the new demand of law

enforcement attrition. Our solution enables them to make informed hiring decisions and build a

strong, diverse force to better serve our community."

The CPD has been able to increase the speed and accuracy of its candidate background

investigations, leading to a significant reduction in the time it takes to fill open positions. The

technology has also been instrumental in helping the department attract a highly qualified and

diverse pool of candidates, as well as helping to promote transparency and accountability in the

hiring process. “With many departments facing big budget cuts, and attrition, Chicago Police

Department has also had one of the best attrition rates of less than five percent among other

major city police agencies. Our screening process helps ensure retention and that these highly

selected candidates are ultimately aligned with CPD’s mission,” said Kenneth Coats.

About KENTECH

KENTECH is a global provider of intelligent background investigative solutions serving clients

across both the private and public sectors. With a commitment to delivering the highest quality

solutions, KENTECH provides its clients with a comprehensive and secure platform for

conducting background investigations.

