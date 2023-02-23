Zuza Awarded ETA Top 10 Payments Independent Software Vendor
Zuza recognized as one of the top 10 Payments ISVs by ETA Transact due to its revolutionary software and notable impact.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuza, an industry-leading, omnichannel software, and super app, was recently announced as an ETA Top 10 Payments ISV. With this award, ETA is recognizing the Top 10 Payments Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) that are offering unique software solutions and are making a recognizable impact.
Zuza will be recognized for this award at ETA Transact on April 24-26, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is a premier trade association for the payments industry, boasting a membership comprising over 500 companies from around the world that work in electronic transaction processing. ETA’s mission is to steer the payments industry by providing guidance through education, support, and the sharing of knowledge.
“Candidates for this award are ISVs who are integrating payments solutions that disrupt and drive the payments industry forward,” said ETA. “The unique software used by organizations adds significant value and deepens the relationship between the user and the chosen platform."
Zuza has continued to grow and evolve in the fintech space; and that has not gone unnoticed. “We are honored to receive this prestigious award and could not be more excited for ETA Transact 2023. As always, we are grateful for our partners and merchants because we would not be here without them,” said Zuza Founder and CEO Danny Mikhail. “Zuza nation is taking over; this is only the beginning!”
About Zuza
Zuza is an innovative one-stop shop for all your software needs, whether you're a large enterprise or a small startup. With thousands of features, customizable configurations, and full white-label capability, Zuza is revolutionizing software.
The company known for its super app has rapidly become an industry leader in solutions for e-Commerce, Point of Sale Systems, Smart Terminals, Online Appointments, Online Ordering, Inventory Management, Realtime Reporting, Invoicing Tools, Marketing Management, Gift & Loyalty Programs, Customer Management, and much more. For more information, please contact Zuza at info@getzuza.com or visit getzuza.com.
Brooke Coakley
Zuza
+1 855-438-9892
info@getzuza.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram