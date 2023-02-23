Broadway Road to close in both directions between 48th and 55th Streets (Feb. 24-26)

PHOENIX–The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead if they are traveling in the area of Interstate 10 and Broadway Road this weekend.

Broadway Road will be closed in both directions between 48th and 55th Streets from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb 24, to 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 for ramp reconfiguration. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

Eastbound I-10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road.

Westbound I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road.

Drivers will not be able to access Broadway Road from 52nd Street and should use University Drive instead.

Eastbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on eastbound Broadway Road who need to access eastbound Broadway Road should use southbound 48th Street to eastbound Southern Avenue to northbound Priest Drive to access Broadway Road east of the closure.

Westbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on westbound Broadway Road who need to access westbound Broadway Road should use northbound Priest Drive to westbound University Drive to southbound State Route143 to access Broadway Road west of the closure.

Eastbound I-10 to eastbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on eastbound I-10 who need to access eastbound Broadway Road should use eastbound Baseline Road to northbound Priest Drive to access Broadway east of the closure.

Westbound I-10 to westbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on westbound I-10 who need to access westbound Broadway Road should use westbound westbound I-10 to southbound 40th Street to access Broadway Road west of the closure.

Westbound I-10 to eastbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on westbound I-10 who need to access eastbound Broadway Road should use northbound State Route 143 to eastbound University Drive to southbound Priest Drive to access Broadway Road east of the closure.

Additionally:

32nd Street will be closed in both directions between Wood and Elwood streets from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 to 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 for work zone set up. At the same time, the I-10 on- and off-ramps at 32nd Street will be closed. Motorists can use the on- and off-ramps at 40th or 24th Streets instead.

Northbound 32nd Street detour: Drivers on northbound 32nd Street should use eastbound Broadway Road to northbound 40th Street to westbound University Drive to access 32nd Street north of the closure.

Southbound 32nd Street detour: Drivers on southbound 32nd Street should use eastbound University Drive to southbound 40th Street to westbound Broadway Road to access 32nd Street south of the closure.

*For additional project restriction information, visit https://i10broadwaycurve.com/alerts/

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.