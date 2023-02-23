Prime Minister urged to fund research into human health impact of plastic
EINPresswire.com/ -- MORE than 100,000 people signed a petition delivered to the Prime Minister at Downing Street today that calls on the Government to fund research into the health impact of plastic.
Ahead of the Spring Budget on the 15th March, the petition urges the Government to implement a £15 million National Plastic Health Impact Research Fund.
The petition was delivered to Number 10 today by a party led by Common Seas.
To mark 100,000 signatures, The Women's Institute, Kids Against Plastic and film maker Ciara Doyle joined Common Seas to present the petition at Downing Street.
Last year, Common Seas launched groundbreaking research showing that 77 percent of people tested had plastic in their blood.
The existing sparse body of research indicates potentially devastating short and long-term effects of plastic on human health.
Common Seas and a coalition of NGOs have been campaigning for the Fund, which will study the effects of microplastics on human health, and is supported by over 80 scientists, campaigners and MPs.
Research has determined that each day we are exposed to plastic particles, which have been found widely in our food, drink, and the air we breathe.
Our bodily exposure is only set to increase as global production of plastic is on course to double by 2030, according to the United Nations - making this a public health risk that must be immediately investigated.
For a commitment of less than 0.1 percent of Government R&D spending, the National Plastic Health Impact Research Fund would establish the UK as the world leader on plastic and human health, and help drive forward the UK’s ambitions as a global science superpower.
Common Seas CEO Jo Royle said: “Delivering our petition with 100,000 signatures to Downing Street, in the company of the UK’s largest women’s organisation and leading youth voices, is so important ahead of the Chancellor’s crucial Budget on 15th March.
“It has become very clear that microplastics are not just an environmental problem, but also a health one. A £15 million National Plastic Health Impact Research Fund would establish the UK as a science superpower in this vital area of research.
“We hope with the support of so many people the Government will address the urgent need to implement research into the health effects of plastic pollution.”
Vicki Phillips
Vicki Phillips
Higginson Strategy
email us here