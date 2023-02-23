URI students hold vigil for victims of Turkey, Syria earthquake

KINGSTON, R.I. — To show solidarity for the tens of thousands of lives lost and millions changed by the recent earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria, the University of Rhode Island community lheld a candlelight vigil at the Kingston campus’s Multicultural Student Services Center (MSSC) last week.

The event saw a turnout of over 100 people.

There was a slight breeze that evening. Lit candles weren’t an option, so attendees huddled together and used electronic candles and their phone flashlights to illuminate the area in front of the building.

The event was a space for those who wanted to speak about the disaster and provide perspective on its impact.

Julia Al-Amir, a URI senior from Pawtucket — who is majoring in Arabic and human development & family science — headed the organization of the vigil, through assistance from campus groups such as the MSSC, Hillel, Muslim Student Association, International Center, Chaplains Association, and the Good Five Cent Cigar.

Al-Amir said the university is planning a fundraising dinner, sometime in the “near future.”

“(Planning the vigil) was a very quick turnaround,” Al-Amir said. “I was grateful because it wouldn’t have turned out the same if it wasn’t for the help.”

Al-Amir saw the event as a success, adding that in addition to students, campus officials and some members of nearby towns and cities, stopped by to show their support and lend their ears.

“I felt everyone was really taking in what the speakers had to say and it was very heartfelt and heart-touching. Everyone was being very respectful,” Al-Amir said. “(There were) definitely all different types of nationalities and communities there … it was nice to bring everyone together in solidarity.”

Al-Amir’s family emigrated from Syria to Canada and Germany in 2014, though she still has extended family in Damascus, Al-Zabadani and Latakia.

Al-Amir said she, along with some others on campus, has family members who are still in Syria – who felt the earthquake, but were unharmed by the disaster and its aftershocks.

At this point, it has been confirmed that the 7.8 magnitude quake – which occurred on Feb. 6 – killed over 46,000 people. Searches for survivors are ongoing, as thousands of Turkish and Syrian residents are still missing, and thousands of buildings have been reduced to rubble.

URI President Marc Parlange released a statement about the disaster last Wednesday, the day prior to the vigil.

“The effects of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria are profound,” Parlange said. “As a global institution, we have faculty, staff, and students who have family and friends in the area and it is important that we, as a community, support those who have been impacted most. The destruction and loss of life are unimaginable, and my deepest condolences go to everyone affected by this tragedy.”

In the days immediately following the earthquake, Al-Amir said she didn’t see a statement from the university. Within the campus community, there wasn’t much posting on social media with attention to the earthquake either, she said.

“That kind of made me want to do (the vigil) a little bit more because it just wasn’t being recognized,” Al-Amir said. “And it’s just disheartening because, everyone’s used to seeing Syria and other countries on the news because of the war and everything … But this is a natural disaster. So, it was just disheartening to see that no one was re-posting or talking about it.”

Al-Amir said she wanted the event to create “recognition for the innocent families who are suffering overseas.

“…People in Syria and Turkey, they’re human, too … and we shouldn’t forget about them, just because it’s not happening in the States and it’s not really affecting us directly.”

Al-Amir said since the campus-held vigil, she has been encouraged by an increase in awareness and support from the campus community, on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram — surrounding aid and assistance for those affected.

Anyone who is interested in helping can donate to established and trusted charities, such as the Norwegian Refugee Council, UNICEF, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and GlobalGiving.

“I think when you do have a community that’s willing to come together, it will do great things.”