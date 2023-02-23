Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,467 in the last 365 days.

Pershimex Resources Corporation - Update on Merger Transaction With Abcourt

/EIN News/ -- VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (“Pershimex” or the “Corporation”) (TSX GROWTH: PRO) would like to provide a corporate update regarding the transaction with Mines Abcourt inc.

The Board of Directors reviewed the progress of Abcourt's steps on the state of its financing to allow the conclusion of the merger approved by the shareholders of Pershimex on December 27th 2022. The difficult and exceptional financial circumstances, affecting the Canadian capital markets and more specifically the mining industry, require an extension of the deadline for closing the merger by 60 days.

Noting that Abcourt's sustained efforts to enable the merger between the companies to be completed as quickly as possible, Abcourt's assurance and renewed support that Pershimex's current plans and Pershimex's financial structure are in the interests of 'Abcourt to be promoted and protected, the Board of Directors of Pershimex has expressed its support and has approved to extend the deadline for closing the merger by 60 days from the date hereof.

About Pershimex Resources Corporation

Pershimex Resources Corporation is a mining exploration and development corporation with projects located primarily in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada, focusing on the discovery and development of high-grade gold deposits.

For more information, please contact:

Robert Gagnon, President
Tel.:  (819) 825-2303
Mobile :  (819) 860-2621

Warning

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

Facts stated in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” and readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of success and that future developments and results may differ from those projected in such forward-looking statements.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Pershimex Resources Corporation - Update on Merger Transaction With Abcourt

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.