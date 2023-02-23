Global Plastics Processing Machinery Market Is Expected to Generate $40.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in urbanization and an increase in the disposable income and the growth in construction across the world drive the global plastics processing machinery market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global plastics processing machinery market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global plastics processing machinery market garnered $26.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $40.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $26.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $40.7 billion CAGR 4.4% No. of Pages in Report 343 Segments covered type, material, end user industry, and region Drivers Surge in urbanization



An increase in the disposable income



The growth in construction across the world Opportunities Technological innovations Restraints High cost of many plastics processing machinery such as injection molding machinery



Plastic is negatively affecting the earth’s environment, causing pollution, and disturbing life in the ocean as well as on land

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global plastics processing machinery market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to hamper construction and automotive segments.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

However, the market has already recovered in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global plastics processing machinery market based on type, material, end user industry, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the injection molding machines segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global plastics processing machinery market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the vacuum forming segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on material, the polyolefin segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global plastics processing machinery market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user industry, the packaging segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global plastics processing machinery market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the consumer goods segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global plastics processing machinery market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and Europe.



Top Players:

Leading market players of the global plastics processing machinery market analyzed in the research include Graham Engineering Company, LLC, Husky Technologies, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Nissei Plastic Industrial CO., Ltd, SACMI Group, Haitan International Holdings Ltd., Wilmington Machinery, Incorporated., ARBURG GmbH Co. KG., Hillenbrand, Inc. (Milacron), Shibaura Machine CO., LTD.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global plastics processing machinery market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



