MicroStar Logistics Announces Major Expansion, Launches New Network Services Division to Manage Reusable Plastic Pallets for the Beer Industry

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MicroStar Logistics, the global leader in outsourced keg management solutions, today announces the launch of its Network Services Division. This major expansion leverages MicroStar’s unparalleled, beer-centric supply chain which seamlessly manages relationships with virtually all U.S. beer distributors.



MicroStar’s Network Services Division will initially manage all aspects of Constellation Brands Beer Division’s new fleet of reusable plastic pallets, including logistics, cleaning, sorting, repairing, warehousing, etc. These items will flow through MicroStar’s company-owned warehouses and quality centers along with its expansive partner network of distributors. These supply chain activities will be handled through MicroStar’s proprietary asset management portal, TAP, supported by MicroStar’s world-class logistics teams.

“For almost thirty years, MicroStar has focused on building the most efficient keg logistics supply chain in the beer industry. The launch of our Network Services Division is a logical expansion of this expertise and an excellent way to deliver additional efficiencies to our brewers,” said Michael Hranicka, MicroStar’s President and CEO. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Constellation Brands as we work together to build more circular supply chains, including our shareable steel kegs and now the adoption of reusable pallets.”

The new division will be led by industry veteran Glen Opp, Chief Operating Officer, MicroStar and President, Network Services. Glen says, “As MicroStar continues its growth trajectory, we are committed to investing in additional solutions that help our brewery partners operate more efficiently.”

To prepare for additional growth and diversification through its Network Services Division, MicroStar will invest in significant facility buildouts. In addition to general upgrades to MicroStar’s network of facilities, the Eagle Pass, Texas quality center will undergo a major expansion to ~500,000 square feet, and a ~250,000 square foot green field facility will be constructed in Arizona. In addition to reusable plastic pallets, the Network Services Division will add further items to support the beer industry.

About MicroStar Logistics

Founded in 1996, MicroStar Logistics is the world’s leading provider of circular, outsourced supply chain solutions for the beer industry. MicroStar’s highly efficient and sustainable shared keg programs now include over 6 million stainless steel kegs (MicroStar-branded kegs in the US and Kegstar-branded kegs internationally). Its Network Services Division manages reusable assets including returnable plastic pallets. Its Quality Services division extends the life of reusable assets making the most efficient use of finite resources. Visit MicroStarLogistics.com

SOURCE: MicroStar Logistics