Total Global Costs of Pulse Oximeters Market Increased To $3.9 Billion By 2031 At A Rate Of 6.3% (CAGR)

The global pulse oximeters market size was $2.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pulse oximeter is a non-invasive medical device that measures the oxygen saturation of blood in a person's arteries. It does this by shining a light through the skin and measuring the amount of light that is absorbed by the blood. The device can also measure a person's heart rate. Pulse oximeters are commonly used in healthcare settings, such as hospitals and clinics, but they are also available for home use. They are often used to monitor patients with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and heart failure. The global pulse oximeters market size was $2.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Pulse oximeters are usually small and portable, and they can be attached to a person's fingertip, earlobe, or toe. They work by emitting two different wavelengths of light, typically red and infrared, through the skin and into the blood vessels. Hemoglobin in the blood absorbs some of the light, and the device measures the amount of light that is transmitted through the tissue to calculate the oxygen saturation level.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd,

Masimo Corporation,

Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd.,

Medtronic Plc.,

Nonin Medical Inc.,

Omron Corporation,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Promed Technology Co.Ltd,

Smith Group Plc,

Tenko Medical Systems

Pulse oximeters can provide healthcare professionals with valuable information about a patient's oxygenation status, which can help guide treatment decisions. For example, if a patient's oxygen saturation level is too low, they may require supplemental oxygen therapy to improve their breathing and prevent complications.

In addition to healthcare settings, pulse oximeters are also commonly used by athletes and individuals who participate in high-altitude activities, such as mountain climbing or flying. This is because at high altitudes, the air contains less oxygen, which can lead to hypoxia (low oxygen levels in the body) and altitude sickness. Pulse oximeters can be used to monitor oxygen saturation levels and detect early signs of hypoxia.

The Pulse Oximeters Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Pulse Oximeters Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

