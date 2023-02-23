Submit Release
Epos Now and RoomRaccoon Partner to Streamline Hotel Operations with POS Integration

Dynamic Revenue Management System

The integration helps hoteliers manage their front desk and POS systems in one seamless interface.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, the leading cloud-based point of sale (POS) provider for small and medium-sized businesses, is pleased to announce the launch of its integration with RoomRaccoon, a hotel management system designed to streamline the daily operations of hotels.

The integration between Epos Now and RoomRaccoon allows hoteliers to seamlessly manage their front desk and POS systems in one easy-to-use interface. This integration enables hotels to streamline their operations, reduce manual errors, and save valuable time.

"We're thrilled to partner with RoomRaccoon and provide our customers with a powerful, all-in-one hotel management solution," said Ryan Heaphy, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Epos Now. "The RoomRaccoon integration adds significant value to our customers, enabling them to enhance their guest experience, improve efficiency and profitability."

Epos Now's POS system empowers hoteliers to manage their restaurant, bar, retail, plus other operations from one central location. By integrating with RoomRaccoon, hotels can manage their guest check-ins, room assignments, and other front desk operations with ease, while also providing a seamless and contactless payment experience for guests.

The integration with RoomRaccoon also enables hotels to gain valuable insights into their business performance. Hoteliers can view comprehensive reports on sales, inventory, and occupancy, allowing them to make data-driven decisions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, and boost revenue.

"We here at RoomRaccoon are delighted to work alongside EposNow. An amazing product, company and team, their technology is easy to use, powerful and a great asset to our customers. This integration is one our strongest, efficient and a favourite to work with. Epos Now really do empower your operations on a daily basis" said Stevie Reffin, Partnership Programme Manager at RoomRaccoon.

The RoomRaccoon integration is easy to set up and can be tailored to the specific needs of each hotel. Hoteliers can choose the features they need, including custom menus, table layouts, and payment options, to ensure a seamless and efficient operation.

Contact:
Epos Now Press Office
Email: marketing@eposnow.com

About Epos Now:
Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 55,000 retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to create exceptional customer experiences.

About RoomRaccoon:
RoomRaccoon is a hotel management system designed to streamline hotel operations, improve the guest experience and boost profitability. Founded in 2017, the company has quickly become a leading provider of hotel management solutions, with customers in Europe and beyond. RoomRaccoon's system is designed to simplify hotel operations, from check-in and reservations to invoicing and reporting.

For more information about the Epos Now and RoomRaccoon integration, please visit eposnow.com/uk/store/software/apps/roomraccoon.

R Nolan
Epos Now
+1 833-231-4578
email us here

