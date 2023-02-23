Advanced Drug Delivery Market Expected to Reach US$195.1 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 16% [PDF Version]

Advanced Drug Delivery Market Analysis

Advanced Drug Delivery Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Altaris Capital Partners Llc. (Kindeva Drug Delivery), Bausch Health Companies Inc., (Bausch & Lomb), Biogen Limited, Endo International Plc., Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Vision), Micropoint Technologies, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.



Advanced Drug Delivery refers to the use of various techniques and technologies to improve the targeted delivery of drugs to specific tissues or cells in the body, while minimizing side effects and maximizing therapeutic benefits. This field involves the design, development, and implementation of drug delivery systems that can improve drug efficacy, increase bioavailability, and reduce toxicity.



Advanced drug delivery systems can include a wide range of technologies such as nanoparticles, liposomes, micelles, dendrimers, and other nano-sized carriers that can transport drugs to specific cells, tissues, or organs. These systems can also be designed to release drugs at a specific time or location within the body, enabling sustained drug release and targeted therapy.



Advanced Drug Delivery Market Statistics: The global Advanced Drug Delivery market size was valued at $44,029.59 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,95,132.45 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2030.



By Product Type: Drug Eluting Lens, Microneedle Patch, Hydrogel Drug Delivery and Nano Carrier



By End User: Hospitals, Specialized Clinics and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Altaris Capital Partners Llc. (Kindeva Drug Delivery), Bausch Health Companies Inc., (Bausch & Lomb), Biogen Limited, Endo International Plc., Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Vision), Micropoint Technologies, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.



Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



