Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,599 in the last 365 days.

AlediumHR Named One of the Top 100 Staffing Companies to work for in 2023

AlediumHR Corporate

AI Healthcare Talent Acquisition Platform

The World Staffing Summit selects the Top 100 Staffing Companies to work for each year. The winners were during the summit on January 24th, 2023

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlediumHR, the leading telehealth recruiting firm in North America, was recently named one of the Top 100 Staffing Firms in North America to work for in 2023 at the World Staffing Summit on January 24th, 2023. Over 1600 companies were nominated. The World Staffing Summit is the world's largest virtual event for staffing leaders. The topic this year was Client Experience - The key to future success.

"We are honored to have been chosen as a Top 100 staffing company to work for at the World Staffing Summit. To be placed alongside other distinguished staffing companies shows that our employees and recruitment placements view us as an employer of choice in the healthcare industry."

We do not take this as a one-time recognition but as a representation to continue on our path of building a world-class organization partnering with clients in securing best-in-class healthcare professionals for their job openings, said Mike Maffei, Founding Partner & President of AlediumHR."

"Healthcare staffing is in crisis mode with a shortage of nurses and other key medical personnel. We are obligated as stewards in the industry to ensure job opportunities are filled for hospitals, healthcare companies, providers, and others who are so important to the welfare of our population, especially as it grows older, said Maffei."

AlediumHR specializes in Telehealth, Health Tech, Healthcare Support, Biomedical Recruiting, and traditional clinical and non-clinical roles. The core principles of AlediumHR were first founded in 2013. Over the past ten years, AlediumHR has evolved into a specialized recruiting organization. AlediumHR is the only company in the industry that provides telehealth and healthcare recruiting services focused on providing HARD-TO-FIND talent required to staff healthcare organizations with their proprietary Talentlytical® AI Healthcare Talent Acquisition Platform.

Mike Maffei
AlediumHR
+1 800-483-5207
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

AlediumHR Named One of the Top 100 Staffing Companies to work for in 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.