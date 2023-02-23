AlediumHR Named One of the Top 100 Staffing Companies to work for in 2023
The World Staffing Summit selects the Top 100 Staffing Companies to work for each year. The winners were during the summit on January 24th, 2023TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlediumHR, the leading telehealth recruiting firm in North America, was recently named one of the Top 100 Staffing Firms in North America to work for in 2023 at the World Staffing Summit on January 24th, 2023. Over 1600 companies were nominated. The World Staffing Summit is the world's largest virtual event for staffing leaders. The topic this year was Client Experience - The key to future success.
"We are honored to have been chosen as a Top 100 staffing company to work for at the World Staffing Summit. To be placed alongside other distinguished staffing companies shows that our employees and recruitment placements view us as an employer of choice in the healthcare industry."
We do not take this as a one-time recognition but as a representation to continue on our path of building a world-class organization partnering with clients in securing best-in-class healthcare professionals for their job openings, said Mike Maffei, Founding Partner & President of AlediumHR."
"Healthcare staffing is in crisis mode with a shortage of nurses and other key medical personnel. We are obligated as stewards in the industry to ensure job opportunities are filled for hospitals, healthcare companies, providers, and others who are so important to the welfare of our population, especially as it grows older, said Maffei."
AlediumHR specializes in Telehealth, Health Tech, Healthcare Support, Biomedical Recruiting, and traditional clinical and non-clinical roles. The core principles of AlediumHR were first founded in 2013. Over the past ten years, AlediumHR has evolved into a specialized recruiting organization. AlediumHR is the only company in the industry that provides telehealth and healthcare recruiting services focused on providing HARD-TO-FIND talent required to staff healthcare organizations with their proprietary Talentlytical® AI Healthcare Talent Acquisition Platform.
