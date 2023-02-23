Global Acne Medication Market to Surpass US$ 10,839.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Emerging Trends in the Global Acne Medication Market: Innovations and Strategies for Effective Treatment

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global acne medication market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,594.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Acne Medication Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as acquisitions, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets related to Theravant Corporation’s TheraClear System. Theravant Corporation develops, produces, markets and sells high quality, affordable products for the medical aesthetic marketplace. The company develops and markets a novel, U.S. FDA-cleared, system for the in-office treatment of many common forms of acne. This acquisition will enable STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.’s expansion into the acne treatment market.

Acne Medication Market Report Coverage

Key Market Takeaways:

The global acne medication market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle by teenagers. For instance, according to the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology in August 2020, the development of acne in some populations such as the Canadian Inuit, South African Zulus, and others after the adoption of a Western diet suggests that the latter plays a role in acne. Acne has been linked to these people's embrace of Western diets, which include processed foods, dairy, and refined sugars. Additionally, acne is brought on by unhealthy lifestyle choices such as smoking, drinking, eating erratically, and sleeping irregularly.

Among drug class, fixed dose combinations segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing approvals of fixed dose combinations by the regulatory bodies to the key players. For instance, in June 2022, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, a multinational pharmaceutical company, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market adapalene and benzoyl peroxide topical gel, 0.3%/2.5%. A combination of adapalene (a retinoid) and benzoyl peroxide (an antibiotic and skin peeling agent) is used to decrease the number and severity of acne pimples.

On the basis of type, prescription segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing product launches of prescription acne medications. For instance, in April 2021, Teva Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. in the U. S., announced the launch of generic Absorica (isotretinoin) capsules in strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, 25 mg, 30 mg, 35 mg, and 40 mg for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in non-pregnant patients of 12 years of age and older who have multiple inflammatory nodules with a diameter of 5 mm or more.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global acne medication market include Galderma Laboratories, L.P, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Bausch Health Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Arctic Therapeutics International, Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Biopharmx, Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Market Segmentation:

Global Acne Medication Market, By Drug Class: Topical Retinoid Oral Retinoid Topical Antibiotics Oral Antibiotics Clindamycin + Benzoyl Peroxide Clindamycin + Tretinoin Adapalene + Benzoyl Peroxide Tretinoin + Benzoyl Peroxide Others Retinoid Antibiotics Fixed Dose Combinations Salicylic Acid Azelaic Acid Benzoyl Peroxide Others

Global Acne Medication Market, By Type: Prescription OTC

Global Acne Medication Market, By Indication: Inflammatory Acne Non-Inflammatory Acne

Global Acne Medication Market, By Formulation: Topical Medication Oral Medication

Global Acne Medication Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Acne Medication Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



