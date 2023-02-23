ROOSEVELT ISLAND OPERATING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RENOVATIONS TO THE SPORTSPARK COMPLEX

President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes Announces Critical $12M Investment Into State of the Art Sportspark Complex Are Now Complete

/EIN News/ -- Roosevelt Island, NY, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation’s President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes today announced that renovations to the highly anticipated Sportspark Complex are now complete. The nearly $12M renovation that began in April 2021 is slated to reopen in early spring 2023.

“To say I am excited for the reopening of Sportspark would be an understatement – much like the community, I am eager to unveil the new facility,” says Shelton Haynes. “The recreation center is now so much more and will serve as a central hub for the community, emphasizing overall health, wellness, and fitness.”



Major improvements to the facility include:

A state-of-the-art fitness center;

A new pool & and elevated amenities;

Upgraded HVAC & Lighting;

Installation of energy-efficient systems;

A reimagined gymnasium;

A recreational play area;

Brand-new locker rooms;

Brand-new single & family restrooms;

Brand-new showers;

A group Fitness Studio;

Event function space;

Renovated common areas;

A reception check-in system; and

Resurfacing of the building’s façade.

Mr. Haynes added, “Once the appropriate New York City inspections are complete, we will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official opening of the Sportspark complex in the near future.”



Hours & Operation:

Monday – Friday Saturday – Sunday 6:30 am – 9 pm 7 am – 7 pm

Membership & Pricing:



Membership rates for the use of the facility will include access to the following amenities: swimming pool, basketball court, and recreational room. A promotional rate will be announced in advance of the building’s re-opening on a later date.

For membership categories and rates, click here.



To qualify, Resident Adults must submit proof of identity/age AND Roosevelt Island residency:

Proof of identity: State license or photo ID with name matching the proof of residency.





Proof of residency: Lease, Rent Bill, or Utility Bill with a Roosevelt Island address and name matching the proof of identity. (Proof must be date within 3 months of submission)

To qualify, Seniors ages 65+ must submit proof of identity/age:

Proof of age: State license or any photo ID with date of birth displayed.

To qualify, Teens ages 15-17 must submit proof of identity/age:

Proof of age: State license, School ID, or any photo ID with date of birth displayed.





Teens must sign up for a membership in person and be accompanied by a parent or guardian at time of sign-up. Parent or guardian must co-sign all membership documents.

Qualifying members receive 2 ADULT guest passes and 2 CHILD guest passes per month, for a total of 4 passes per month. Guest passes are not transferable, cannot be combined, and do not accrue from one month to the next.





Child Add On: Access limited to Swimming Pool, Basketball Court, and Recreational Room with parental supervision at all times . Must be linked with a valid Adult or Senior Membership. Registration must be completed in person. Price: $25/Month





Access limited to Swimming Pool, Basketball Court, and Recreational Room with . Must be linked with a valid Adult or Senior Membership. Registration must be completed in person. Referral Bonus Opportunity: For any new member referrals the existing member will receive one month free.





Fitness and wellness classes offerings will be announced in the future.

Sportspark Indoor Permit Rates and Categories

Sportspark will be available for permitted groups on July 1st, 2023. The bulk application period will be from May 1st – May 10th. Learn more about permits, here.

Permit rates below will go into effect: July 1st, 2023

Location Individual Non-Profit For Profit / Other Sportspark Basketball Court N/A $145.00 $175.00 Sportspark Pool (3 Lanes) N/A $125.00 $200.00 Sportspark Studio $85.00 $105.00 $135.00 Sportspark Rec Room $50.00 $85.00 $115.00

About Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC):

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) was created in 1984 by the State of New York as a public benefit corporation with a mission to plan, design, develop, operate, and maintain Roosevelt Island. With a focus on innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, RIOC is committed to providing services that enhance the island's residential community. RIOC manages the two-mile-long island's roads, parks, buildings, a sports facility, and public transportation, including the iconic aerial tramway. Additionally, RIOC operates a Public Safety Department that helps maintain a safe and secure environment for residents, employees, business owners, and visitors.

