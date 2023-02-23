Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,505 in the last 365 days.

Behl Designs Releases New Textile Fabric Patterns

/EIN News/ -- Wellesley, MA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Behl Designs, a textile fabric studio located in Wellesley MA is pleased to announce the release of 3 new patterns to their textile design portfolio.

Blossom: Inspired by Priyanka’s daughter’s name which means “beautiful blossom;” she is happy, vibrant, and full of life !! Blossom is a block print fabric on 100% linen available in 4 colors; Dusty Blue, Forest Fog, Lemon Pepper and Rosewood. Learn more about Blossom Textile Fabric.

Ella: Inspired by Priyanka’s trip to Sri Lanka, Ella is a town rich in beauty, replete with “cloud forests” and tea plantations. Ella is a block print fabric composed of 52% Linen and 48% Cotton available in three colors; Taupe Gray, Tea and Wild Wind. Learn more about Ella Textile Fabric.

Galle: Inspired by Priyanka’s trip to Sri Lanka, Galle is named after the city known for its lighthouses and a famed fortress. Called a “European city,” it is rich in architecture. Galle is a is a block print fabric composed of 52% Linen and 48% Cotton available in four colors; Blue Jasper, Pink Icing, Sunrise and Watercress. Learn more about Galle Textile Fabric.

About Behl Designs

Behl Designs offers custom designed textile fabric wholesale direct to the trade by the yard, and limited-edition fabric products offered to retail and trade. Behl Designs is the product of Textile Designer Priyanka Behl’s love for people, places, and cultures. Growing up in India, Priyanka was constantly surrounded by textiles, skilled artisans, and colorful festivals and celebrations, all inspiring her use of colors and patterns in the custom works she creates today. Following her passion for cultures and different textiles, Priyanka worked in the textile industry, learning about silk woven textiles and developing a deep curiosity for other textiles, techniques of weaving, embroidery and printing. Her curiosity has helped cement her knowledge of textiles, and led to her instinctively creative eye for using a diverse range of textiles to create finished products — everything from hand beaded window coverings to hand embroidered furniture. Behl Designs home decor textiles include custom designed fabrics and wallcoverings that can be found in many interior design studios across the United States and throughout the world.

Behl Designs offers 31 interior design textile fabric patterns and 4 textile wallcovering patterns.

To learn more about Behl Designs, visit: https://behldesigns.com/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/behl-designs-releases-new-textile-fabric-patterns/


Behl Designs
30 Grove St
Wellesley
MA 02482
United States

(617) 848-8090

https://behldesigns.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Behl Designs Releases New Textile Fabric Patterns

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.