IRMAACP: Industry First Certification to help Insurance Agents and Financial Advisors Navigate Medicare’s IRMAA

IRMAA and its effects have a direct impact on your business, bringing knowledge of a new way to generate production. How is this achieved? Leveraging knowledge of asset planning and its impact on Medicare premiums, you can not only re-evaluate asset allocations in current retirement plans, but you will also attract new clients that need an expert in the subject matter to assist them define and build compliant plans that mitigate Medicare costs.

What is Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA)

IRMAA is a surcharge that is added to your monthly Medicare costs, based on the amount of income you are receiving in retirement from various sources such as a pension, Social Security, W2 wages, investments, or a combination of these different types.

Who is this information and certification for?

CPA’s – Identification of tax pitfalls created by IRMAA and how to circumvent/mitigate these pitfalls

Financial Advisors and Insurance Professionals – Retirement income effects on Medicare premiums and how to fine-tune assets allocation

Attorneys – Educating on how IRMAA affects estate planning, tax planning, and wealth distribution

Long-Term Care Agents – Leveraging IRMAA to create tighter relationships with Financial Advisors and CPAs and boost production

