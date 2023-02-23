Livestock Feed Packaging Market Report will Value USD 24.12 Billion by 2030 [CAGR of 6.3%] : GreyViews

Livestock Feed Packaging Market players are NYP Corp., Huhtamaki, Mondi, Flexible Packaging Europe, LC Packaging, ABC Packaging, NPP, NNZ Group, Shenzhen Longma Industrial Co., Limited, Winpak Ltd., Amcor plc, ProAmpac, Sonoco Products Company, Plasteuropa, Constantia Flexibles

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livestock Feed Packaging Market Size By Feed Type (Chilled & Frozen, Wet, Pet Treats, and Dry), By Farm Animal (Sheep, Goats, Sheep, Mules, Pigs, Donkeys, Horses, Cattle, and Others), By Material (Metal, Paper & Paperboards, Plastics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the livestock feed packaging market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the livestock feed packaging market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get The Free Sample Report Within 30 Minutes @ https://greyviews.com/reports/livestock-feed-packaging-market/600/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as feed type, farm animal, material, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant global livestock feed packaging market players are NYP Corp., Huhtamaki, Mondi, Flexible Packaging Europe, LC Packaging, ABC Packaging, NPP, NNZ Group, Shenzhen Longma Industrial Co., Limited, Winpak Ltd., Amcor plc, ProAmpac, Sonoco Products Company, Plasteuropa, Constantia Flexibles among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide livestock feed packaging market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Livestock feed packaging is one of the crucial steps in the livestock feed manufacturing industry. Packaging protects the feed from any kind of physical, biological and chemical hazards. A growing trend of online shopping for pet foods is expected to increase market demand for feed packaging over the next few years due to increasing demand for pet foods as well as a rise in animal husbandry and feed production in developing countries, which is boosting the growth of the market. As a result of the increasing competition among feed manufacturers, the livestock feed packaging market is expected to grow. The use of various liquid additives and ingredients in feed is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Additionally, the market is predicted to grow due to increasing awareness of animal health. Additionally, the business ensures its livestock food packaging is spill-proof, and labelling innovations, such as labelling metabolizable energy, are helping to boost its market share. Market growth is primarily driven by the improvement of substantial technologies in livestock food products. Furthermore, this livestock feed packaging market is initiating some initiatives to provide innovative packaging solutions that can extend the shelf-life of wet foods while improving their palatability and nutrient content. Furthermore, the proliferation of livestock foods as well as the use of feed contribute to market growth.

Scope of Livestock Feed Packaging Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Feed Type, Farm Animal, Material, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players NYP Corp., Huhtamaki, Mondi, Flexible Packaging Europe, LC Packaging, ABC Packaging, NPP, NNZ Group, Shenzhen Longma Industrial Co., Limited, Winpak Ltd., Amcor plc, ProAmpac, Sonoco Products Company, Plasteuropa, Constantia Flexibles among others

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/600

Segmentation Analysis

Wet is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The feed type segment includes chilled & frozen, wet, pet treats, and dry. The wet segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. With a market share of 36% in 2021, the gel segment was the dominant segment. The wet segment dominated the feed market in 2021, with a market share of 32.1% and revenue of $4.47 billion, largely due to the increasing use of liquid feed ingredients and additives.

Cattle are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The farm animal segment includes sheep, goats, sheep, mules, pigs, donkeys, horses, cattle, and others. The cattle segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. Milk producers are rapidly replacing traditional cattle feed with more nutritionally balanced compound feed, realizing that nutritional feed can result in tangible yield improvements, which leads to the rapid expansion of the livestock feed packaging market. As a result of population growth and rising living standards, the livestock industry has also had to adapt and grow to meet society's expectations by providing nutritious animal feed to livestock.

Plastic is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The material segment includes metal, paper & paperboards, plastics, and others. The plastic segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As of 2021, plastics have the largest market share of 31.2% and generate more than $4 billion in revenue, mainly due to the increasing consumption of stand-up bags and pouches.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the livestock feed packaging market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. Market growth in this region is likely to be boosted by the growing demand for livestock feed, as well as urbanization and high disposable income. Throughout the forecast period, the market is expected to grow because of the ever-increasing production of feed, growing consumption of meat and dairy products, and international export & import activities in emerging nations such as China and India.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's livestock feed packaging market size was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.

With an increasing population and increased demand for chicken, beef, and other meat products, Germany's livestock population will continue to grow. This trend will lead to an increase in animal feed consumption and demand. In addition, increasing purchasing power as a result of a rise in income is expected to drive the demand for livestock feed packaging in the coming years.

China

China’s livestock feed packaging market size was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.

With the rise in per capita income has led to a shift towards meat with high protein content, as well as an increase in hog producers, poultry farms and commercialized agriculture, the livestock feed market has been driven over the forecast period by these trends, resulting in a simultaneous increase in livestock feed packaging demand.

India

India's livestock feed packaging market size was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The Indian feed industry is currently the world's largest. The animal feed consists of raw, processed, and semi-processed products for livestock to consume. Pasture grasses, silage, and by-products of food crops, such as brewers' grains, sugar beet pulp, etc., make up some of the most common feeds. New products are being developed with nutritional additives as a result of the increased production of livestock feed. This is resulting in a very substantial growth in the market for livestock feed packaging.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for good quality feed and increased production of livestock feed.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/600/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/