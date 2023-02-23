YAAMAVA’ RESORT & CASINO AT SAN MANUEL RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS FORBES RATING IN THREE CATEGORIES OF FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE’S 2023 STAR AWARDS

In the first year of operation, Yaamava’ Resort is the first in the Inland Empire to receive a Forbes designation

/EIN News/ -- Highland, CA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises, announced its 2023 Star Awards on February 15, 2023, in which Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel earned ratings for three areas. The Serrano Spa earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award, and The Pines Modern Steakhouse and Yaamava’ Resort each earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award, with all three being the first in the Inland Empire to receive such designation.

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, owned and operated by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, is Southern California’s newest luxury resort offering the ultimate destination for relaxation, entertainment, and dining. Best-in-class service and unmatched amenities can be experienced in the 17-floor hotel tower, which opened its doors December 13, 2021. Each of the 432 luxurious rooms and spacious suites are beautifully crafted with furniture and décor inspired by the native landscape. Influenced by the earth’s natural elements, Serrano Spa offers a transformative experience designed to boost the mind, body, and spirit. An elevated fine dining and an award-winning wine list featuring rare, unique, and one-of-a-kind vintages can be found at The Pines Modern Steakhouse; the Steakhouse is recognized with Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence.

"As we continuously strive to provide a best-in-class and unique experience for our valued guests, we are truly honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Forbes," said Peter Arceo, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. "It is through the vision and support of the Tribe, along with the dedication from all team members, that we were able to achieve this monumental milestone. We know this is just the beginning, and we are excited to see what we can accomplish in 2023 and beyond!"

“We take great pleasure in announcing that Yaamava’ Resort & Casino has earned the Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating for 2023. This award signifies that Yaamava’ Resort & Casino offers an excellent hospitality experience, and we are proud of our team’s accomplishment in the first year of operations,” says Afsi Bird, Vice President of Hotel Operations at Yaamava' Resort and Casino. “Yaamava’ Resort and Casino is one of only three Four-Star tribal-owned properties in the country, and one of only two that also holds a Five-Star spa and Four-Star restaurant.”

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

“Travel is in an incredible position for continued growth, as people prioritize authentic, in-person experiences,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “The hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas on our 2023 Star Rating list demonstrate an impressive commitment to creating memorable environments that nurture connection, joy and sense of place as we experience the world to its fullest.”

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com .

About Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only Forbes Travel Guide Four and Five-Star rated top entertainment destination in the Inland Empire featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star rated spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater. Located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA, the Casino has more than 7,000 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, more than a dozen bars and lounges, including the IE’s premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. The Resort has been widely recognized by Forbes Travel Guide, Wine Spectator and more.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland, Calif. 92346. Telephone 800-359-2464.

