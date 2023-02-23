Submit Release
Intapp, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that senior management will attend and present at the following upcoming investor conference:

Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Date: Monday, March 6, 2023
Location: Orlando, Florida
Presentation: 11:35AM ET

A live webcast of the event and archived webcasts will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.intapp.com/ .

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,200 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Investor contact 

David Trone
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Intapp, Inc.
ir@intapp.com

Media contact

Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director
Intapp, Inc.
Ali.Robinson@intapp.com


