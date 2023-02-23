Dataiku Appoints Todd Hallett as Senior Vice President of GTM Strategy

New hire marks the leading AI company’s latest move aimed at driving business momentum among the Forbes 2000

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced the appointment of Todd Hallett as Senior Vice President of GTM Strategy. Hallett is a seasoned global leader in the enterprise software industry with over 25 years of experience and a focus on guiding teams through high-growth phases. In this new role at Dataiku, Hallett will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive GTM strategy to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of Dataiku’s sales initiatives.

“After spending over two decades in the enterprise software industry, I believe AI will play a crucial role in driving innovation and performance in the years to come,” said Hallett. “Dataiku is a proven leader in this space and I look forward to empowering the team to continue the company's remarkable momentum.”

Hallett brings a wealth of experience to Dataiku, having spent seven years leading global field operations and presales at Anaplan, where he managed various aspects of the GTM business and helped drive the company's successful IPO in 2018. Prior to his time at Anaplan, Hallett spent ten years at SAP Ariba and seven at Oracle.

"Todd's extensive experience in driving growth and building trust with enterprise customers will be a valuable asset to our team as we continue to democratize AI and empower everyday employees with our platform," said Romain Fouache, Chief Revenue Officer at Dataiku. "We are pleased to welcome him to the team."

Hallett joins Dataiku as the company continues to experience remarkable momentum. Highlights over the last year including:

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, enabling data experts and domain experts to work together to build AI into their daily operations. Together, they design, develop and deploy new AI capabilities, at all scales and in all industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI, and to execute on its growth. With more than 500 customers and more than 1,000 employees, Dataiku is proud of its rapid growth and 95% retention of Forbes Global 2000 customers. Connect with Dataiku on their blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

